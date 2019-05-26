This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 May, 2019
McBrearty and Brennan star as Donegal see off stubborn Fermanagh challenge in Enniskillen

The pair chipped in with nine of Donegal’s 15 points this afternoon at Brewster Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 May 2019, 5:15 PM
36 minutes ago 1,856 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4654322
Donegal picked up a hard-fought win over Fermanagh this afternoon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Donegal picked up a hard-fought win over Fermanagh this afternoon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Fermanagh 0-09

Donegal 0-15

PATRICK MCBREARTY AND Jamie Brennan were the stars this afternoon at Brewster Park as their combined nine-point haul guided Donegal to an Ulster SFC semi-final date with Tyrone.

The reigning Ulster champions will face a decidedly sterner test next month when they take on the 2018 All-Ireland finalists, but they did have to remain patient in Enniskillen to break down their opponents.

Michael Murphy was the roaming presence in the middle of the park for Donegal and ensured that Declan Bonner’s men held a narrow 0-5 – 0-4 lead at the break.

A flurry of scores for Donegal around the hour mark gave them three-point lead which Fermanagh struggled to close. Despite late pressure from the home side as they went in search of a goal, Donegal held on to claim victory.

More follows…

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

