McBrearty and Brennan star as Donegal see off stubborn Fermanagh challenge in Enniskillen

Fermanagh 0-09

Donegal 0-15

PATRICK MCBREARTY AND Jamie Brennan were the stars this afternoon at Brewster Park as their combined nine-point haul guided Donegal to an Ulster SFC semi-final date with Tyrone.

The reigning Ulster champions will face a decidedly sterner test next month when they take on the 2018 All-Ireland finalists, but they did have to remain patient in Enniskillen to break down their opponents.

Michael Murphy was the roaming presence in the middle of the park for Donegal and ensured that Declan Bonner’s men held a narrow 0-5 – 0-4 lead at the break.

A flurry of scores for Donegal around the hour mark gave them three-point lead which Fermanagh struggled to close. Despite late pressure from the home side as they went in search of a goal, Donegal held on to claim victory.

