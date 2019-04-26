This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donegal club given appeal hearing date over proposed eight-week ban for hosting soccer charity event

Naomh Colmcille have been cited by the Donegal county management for permitting a fundraising soccer tournament to be played on their grounds.

By Caoimhin Reilly Friday 26 Apr 2019, 2:59 PM
52 minutes ago 427 Views 3 Comments
MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

DONEGAL CLUB NAOMH Colmcille will have their appeal against a proposed eight-week ban heard next Tuesday night.

The Tir Chonaill outfit have been cited by county management for permitting a fundraising soccer tournament in aid of clubman Paul Dillon to be played on their grounds last February.

According to the Donegal Democrat, the county’s hearings’ committee will adjudicate over the appeal, while, yesterday, Mr Dillon called for ‘common sense’ to be used.

“Hopefully the ban will be overturned and people will do the right thing,” he said.

“I’d like to see a bit of common sense about the whole thing.

“I was taken back by it when I heard it first. We feel guilty. It’s not the club’s fault.”

Neither the club nor Donegal GAA are believed to be making comment at this stage of proceedings, although county PRO John McEniff confirmed the hearing date with the Democrat.

Donegal GAA’s management committee were alerted to the staging of the tournament, following a complaint, and found Naomh Colmcille to be in breach of the GAA’s official guide. 

The tournament – organised by a local committee which was spearheaded by Councillor Paul Canning – helped raise over €5,000.

A weekend-long series of events accumulated €85,000 to go towards necessary works to make the Dillon family’s home wheelchair accessible.

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

