14-man Donegal snatch draw against Galway to stay unbeaten as Kerry sink Monaghan

Results – Allianz Football League Division 1

Donegal 1-17 Galway 0-20

Kerry 1-18 Monaghan 0-7

PEADAR MOGAN LANDED a last-gasp two-pointer as 14-man Donegal maintained their unbeaten record against Galway, while All-Ireland champions Kerry eased past Monaghan this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness’ side sit top of Division 1 after the afternoon’s action, having come from six points down to secure a draw at the death in Ballyshannon.

Donegal trailed 0-16 to 1-7 when Stephen McMenamin was sent off on a second yellow card in the 44th minute, but the hosts clawed back to snatch a point at the death.

Substitute Mogan fired over from outside the 40m arc in the 69th minute, with Michael Murphy also inspiring with 0-2 from the bench.

Donegal were 0-13 to 1-7 in arrears after an eventful first half. Conor O’Donnell scored the only goal of the game in the opening period, while Michael Langan was shown a black card.

The impressive Oisin Mac Donnacha led the Galway scoring charge with 0-7 across the afternoon, but it ended in disappointment for Pádraic Joyce’s side.

Robert Finnerty and Ciaran Mulhearn also contributed three points each, but Donegal goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany produced some brilliant saves and also kicked a two-pointer.

Donegal are the only team unbeaten in Division 1, a point clear of Mayo as they travel to Roscommon next on Sunday, 15 March. Galway are fifth ahead of their trip to Monaghan.

Relegation looms for the Farney county as they remain rooted to the bottom on zero points after a 14-point defeat to Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The Division 1 and Sam Maguire Cup champions were just 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at the break, but they kicked on for a comprehensive win — their third of the campaign to sit in third place.

David Clifford scored 1-3 off the bench. The three-time Footballer of the Year was named to start but held in reserve before throw-in. He came on in the 57th minute, and made his impact felt immediately with a two-pointer before scoring the only goal of the game with six minutes to go.

David Clifford scored 1-3 off the bench. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

His brother, Paudie, hit 0-4 from play — 0-3 in the first half — while Seán O’Shea registered the same tally, though 0-3 were frees.

Monaghan struggled in rainy conditions, with no player scoring more than a single point.

