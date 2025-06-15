The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Donegal land late winner to knock Mayo out of the All-Ireland championship
Donegal 0-19
Mayo 1-15
CIARAN MOORE’S LATE point secured a dramatic win for Donegal in Dr Hyde Park this afternoon and knocked Mayo out of the championship.
Fergal Boland’s score moments previously looked to have rescued Mayo and clinched a draw, but Donegal countered with Moore’s score proving the decisive one.
More to follow…
