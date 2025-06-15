Advertisement
Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Donegal's Hugh McFadden. James Crombie/INPHO
Freeexit door

Donegal land late winner to knock Mayo out of the All-Ireland championship

A dramatic afternoon in Roscommon.
5.46pm, 15 Jun 2025
16

Donegal 0-19

Mayo 1-15

CIARAN MOORE’S LATE point secured a dramatic win for Donegal in Dr Hyde Park this afternoon and knocked Mayo out of the championship.  

Fergal Boland’s score moments previously  looked to have rescued Mayo and clinched a draw, but Donegal countered with Moore’s score proving the decisive one.

More to follow…

