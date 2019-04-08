This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donegal star McBrearty makes successful return to club action after cruciate injury

The 2012 All-Ireland winner kicked four points in Kilcar’s win over Glenswilly yesterday.

By Emma Duffy Monday 8 Apr 2019, 2:50 PM
47 minutes ago 694 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4581676
McBrearty did his cruciate in last year's Ulster final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DONEGAL STAR PADDY McBrearty made his return to club action yesterday after a devastating cruciate injury last summer. 

The 2012 All-Ireland winner accounted for 0-4 — two frees, one from play and one 45 — as his Kilcar side beat Glenswilly.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy led the charge at the other end with 1-5 in their opening Division 1 All-County League encounter.

McBrearty suffered the horror knee injury last June in his county’s Ulster final win over Fermanagh, and has been sidelined for the past 10 months. 

The 25-year-old has returned to training with the county, who were recently promoted from Division 2, and an Ulster SFC comeback looks imminent.

“It’s good to see him back,” Kilcar manager Barry Doherty told Highland Radio after the match yesterday, in which McBrearty played the full 60 minutes.

“He gives a great lift to ourselves and he’ll give a great lift to the county when he gets back into it.

“He has a bit of work to do. He’d be a long way off but he’s got plenty of games now over the next few weeks to improve every day.”

