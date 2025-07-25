Donegal unchanged for All-Ireland football final against Kerry

DONEGAL HAVE NAMED an unchanged team for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football final against Kerry.

Jim McGuinness sticks with the same starting fifteen that beat Meath by 20 points, 3-26 to 0-15, in the semi-final.

Captain Patrick McBrearty is again named on the bench, as one of three survivors from the 2014 All-Ireland final. Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh were also involved in that defeat to the Kingdom.

There is speculation that the experienced Caolan McGonagle may force his way into the starting side but he has been named amongst the substitutes for now.

Donegal have listed 20 subs, which must be trimmed down to 11 for the matchday squad of 26, with every player from the Meath victory included again.

Kerry also named an unchanged starting team last night.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 3.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ Two.

Donegal (v Kerry)

1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)

2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s), 4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)

10. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills).

