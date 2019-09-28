Dortmund back under-fire captain after TV outburst

BORUSSIA DORTMUND BOSSES have given their backing to under-fire club captain Marco Reus following his outburst on live television over points dropped in the Bundesliga title race.

“You can write what you want. We have a clear position. Marco is our captain and will remain so — there is no reason to change anything,” director of sport Michael Zorc told reporters before Saturday’s home game against Werder Bremen.

Reus was fuming when Dortmund conceded a late own goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt, leaving them third in the table and three points behind leaders RB Leipzig, drawing fresh questions about the team’s mental strength.

“Don’t give me your mentality shit now. Every week, the same crap, that’s what gets on my nerves,” an angry Reus told a Sky reporter.

An editorial in German daily Bild argued the 30-year-old is the wrong man to lead Dortmund, while some fans called for him to step down.

However, Germany stars Julian Brandt and Julian Weigl took to social media to show support for their club captain.

“We have a healthy hierarchy with a lot of experience,” added Zorc in a nod to Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel and 2014 World Cup winning defender Mats Hummels.

Head coach Lucien Favre said Reus “does his job very, very well”.

“You can get upset that we lost two points, but we have to look forward now,” added the Swiss coach.

Dortmund need a win over Bremen to stave off further questions having already dropped five league points, including three from a shock 3-1 defeat at promoted Union Berlin.

However, Zorc sees no cause for concern.

“I don’t see us being in the relegation places,” he said, tongue-in-cheek.

“When I look at the coverage of the last few days, you’d think we are at the end of the season” having played poorly.

“We have to beat Bremen, then it’s two difficult away games,” against Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday, having held Barcelona to a goalless draw in their first game, and a tricky league clash at Freiburg four days later.

Against Bremen, Dortmund will be without left-back Nico Schulz, who has a foot injury, while Favre said defender Mats Hummels might sit out, without specifying why.

“It’s not an injury. We’ll see.”