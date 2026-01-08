Down GAA to discuss motion to withdraw county teams from Allianz Leagues

A GAA CLUB in Down has put forward a motion which calls on the county board to withdraw inter-county sides from the Allianz-sponsored National Football and Hurling Leagues.

The 42 understands that the motion from Saval GAC was circulated to other clubs in the county on Thursday, and is expected to be put forward at a county board meeting next Thursday.

The motion in full reads:

“The committee of Saval GAC propose that Coiste Uí Chontae An Dún urgently consider withdrawal from all inter-county fixtures and competitions that bear Allianz as lead sponsor. We have read the media release on the Ethics and Integrity Commission report to the 15-person management committee and vehemently disagree with their stance, and believe it to be completely at odds with the views of the members of our Association, and indeed the very ethos of the GAA.”

It’s believed that the club is “disgusted by the genocide” in Gaza and that the “GAA is supposed to an association of us all”. Saval GAC is also confident that taking this action will leave them “on the right side of history”.

Advertisement

A United Nations report published in July identified Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary PIMCO, among the companies and corporations which hold Israeli Government Bonds.

In December, the GAA decided to retain its controversial sponsorship deal with Allianz’s Irish division, which was renewed this year and is set to continue until 2030. Allianz are the underwriter for all the GAA’s clubs and grounds, while their sponsorship portfolio covers the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and Cumann na mBunscol competitions as well as the National Leagues.

The Association said that terminating the sponsorship would make it “impossible to secure an alternative insurer that would not have similar links” and “could expose the Association to legal consequences apart from loss of sponsorship”.

GAA President Jarlath Burns said: “Allianz Ireland is not involved in the war in Gaza, and our Ethics and Integrity Commission have confirmed that to us, and we are happy with that.”

Several county boards had previously passed motions calling on GAA Central Council to terminate their commercial partnership with Allianz Insurance Group. Down was among the counties included in that list.

A number of current and former inter-county players have expressed their criticism of the GAA’s ongoing links with Allianz. A petition calling on the GAA to drop Allianz as a sponsor gathered almost 800 signatures in August.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has been condemned as “genocide” by a UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry.