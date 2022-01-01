Doyle scores amid LOI rumours, Irish midfielder hits 4th goal in 5 games

EOIN DOYLE scored his eighth goal of the season in League One today, but it could not prevent Bolton from suffering a 2-1 defeat against table-toppers Rotherham.

Multiple recent reports have linked the Dublin-born striker with a return home, with St Patrick’s Athletic the most likely destination.

However, the 33-year-old — who spent a few seasons in the League of Ireland before joining Hibernian in 2011 — showed no sign of being distracted as he drew his side level in the 42nd minute.

However, another Irish player also had a big say on proceedings.

Chiedozie Ogbene’s excellent cross enabled Michael Smith to head home the winner on 74 minutes, as his side returned to the summit of League One.

Two other Irish players, Kieran Sadlier and Joshua Kayode, came off the bench in the second half as Rotherham secured all three points.

Elsewhere, 24-year-old Irish midfielder Mark Sykes scored his fourth goal in five games, as fifth-place Oxford drew 1-1 with Cheltenham.

Sykes has yet to make a senior international debut since it was confirmed he had switched allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic in 2020, though his impressive performances in League One meant he was put on standby for the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary last year.

In addition, former St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally was on the bench for Oxford, while Sean Long completed 90 minutes for the visitors.