Tyrone, Donegal and Armagh drawn together in tasty McKenna Cup lineup

TYRONE, ARMAGH AND Donegal won’t have to wait beyond pre-season to renew their rivalries after the draw for the 2024 Dr McKenna Cup was made on Wednesday evening.

The trio will meet in Section A, with the competition set to get underway on 3 January.

McKenna Cup holders and reigning Ulster champions Derry are joined by Cavan and Down are in Section B, while Monaghan, Fermanagh and Antrim make up Section C.

The three section winners, and the best runner-up, will meet in the semi-finals on 13 and 14 January, before the final on 20 January.