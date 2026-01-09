More Stories
Armagh, Cavan and Fermanagh peanlised over 'fielding of ineligible players' in Dr McKenna Cup

The result of Armagh v Down has been awarded to Down while the clash of Cavan and Fermanagh is ‘null and void.’
5.48pm, 9 Jan 2026

THE ARMAGH, CAVAN AND Fermanagh football teams have been penalised over the ‘fielding of ineligible players’ in their recent Dr McKenna Cup games.

A statement from Ulster GAA today reads that Armagh’s 3-10 to 0-10 win over Down this week has been overturned and that the points have now been awarded to Down.

Fermanagh defeated Cavan 1-12 to 1-10 but that result has now been declared “null and void” with neither team being awarded the points.

“Following a meeting of Ulster CCC,” the statement begins, “reported breaches of Pre Season 3rd Level Policy & Regulations were reviewed, and the following decisions taken in relation to the fielding of ineligible players: The Fermanagh v Cavan game is null and void and no team is awarded the points. The Armagh v Down game is awarded to Down.”

Ulster GAA did not identify the players in question who were found to be ineligible. 

