Armagh, Cavan and Fermanagh peanlised over 'fielding of ineligible players' in Dr McKenna Cup

THE ARMAGH, CAVAN AND Fermanagh football teams have been penalised over the ‘fielding of ineligible players’ in their recent Dr McKenna Cup games.

A statement from Ulster GAA today reads that Armagh’s 3-10 to 0-10 win over Down this week has been overturned and that the points have now been awarded to Down.

Fermanagh defeated Cavan 1-12 to 1-10 but that result has now been declared “null and void” with neither team being awarded the points.

📣Bank Of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup update📣



Following a meeting of Ulster CCC, reported breaches of Pre Season 3rd Level Policy & Regulations were reviewed, and the following decisions taken in relation to the fielding of ineligible players:



The Fermanagh v Cavan game is null and… pic.twitter.com/zz4nCZ6HsN — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

“Following a meeting of Ulster CCC,” the statement begins, “reported breaches of Pre Season 3rd Level Policy & Regulations were reviewed, and the following decisions taken in relation to the fielding of ineligible players: The Fermanagh v Cavan game is null and void and no team is awarded the points. The Armagh v Down game is awarded to Down.”

Ulster GAA did not identify the players in question who were found to be ineligible.