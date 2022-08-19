Drogheda take points from another title contender as Derry fail to make up ground

Drogheda United 1

Derry City 1

DROGHEDA UNITED CONTINUE to be the team to fear for the sides competing at the top of the Premier Division as Dayle Rooney’s second-half free-kick yet again saw Kevin Doherty’s side take points from a title contender.

After last week’s stalemate against Shamrock Rovers, Ruaidhri Higgins’ side will have viewed the trip to Drogheda as a huge opportunity to make up ground on the top two ahead of their own meeting in Tallaght on Sunday.

However, despite James Akintunde’s first-half opener, United hit back. This was their third 1-1 draw against this opposition in 2022 – to add to a victory and draw against the champions and two wins over Dundalk in the league this term.

One of just three part-time teams in the Premier Division – alongside UCD and Finn Harps – the difference in resources between Drogheda and the Philip O’Doherty-backed Derry could not be more stark.

Writing in his programme notes, chairman Conor Hoey confirmed he is ‘actively seeking’ major financial investment in the club to take it ‘to the next level’.

Derry are now nine games unbeaten in domestic competition, but they failed to create enough against United, especially in the second half when Drogheda took the game to them in a way they simply hadn’t in the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors dominated that half. Patrick McEleney shot wide and Will Patching was denied by Colin McCabe too. Akintunde hit his fifth goal in five games when Cameron Dummigan’s cross found the striker in the area.

He spun Keith Cowan and curled a low shot into the far bottom corner to fully justify his selection ahead of top scorer Jamie McGonigle.

Remarkably, Drogheda have now failed to score in the first half in 19 of their 28 matches in the league this season. Being slow starters isn’t amounting to much of a hindrance for them. Credit should go to Doherty too, of course.

Rooney’s equaliser arrived on 52 minutes. Darragh Markey was fouled by Mark Connolly. Rooney produced a brilliant free kick which nestled in the top corner. Brian Maher was at full stretch but, in truth, nowhere near.

The midfielder then struck the bar after Evan Weir’s shot was saved. At the other end, Ryan Graydon shot tamely wide when through and Weir made a dramatic goal line clearance as Derry probed, but it never felt like a winner was coming.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Georgie Poynton, Andrew Quinn, Keith Cowan, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Darragh Nugent; Dylan Grimes (Adam Foley, 84), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney; Dean Williams.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan, Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannet, Ciaran Coll; Sadou Diallo, Will Patching, Patrick McEleney (Declan Glass, 81); Ryan Graydon, James Akintunde (Jamie McGonigle, 76), Michael Duffy (Brandon Kavanagh, 76).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.