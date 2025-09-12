Shamrock Rovers knock out cup holders Drogheda on penalties

Drogheda 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

(Shamrock Rovers win 5-4 on penalties)

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park

ED MCGINTY, not for the first time in his Shamrock Rovers career, was their penalty-saving hero at Sullivan & Lambe Park as his side squeezed past Drogheda United and into the FAI Cup last four.

The goalkeeper saved three Drogheda penalties in a shootout, and they eventually prevailed 5-4.

Conor Keeley, Darragh Markey and Dare Kareem all saw their efforts repelled, meaning a quest for a first league and cup double in 38 years remains alive.

Graham Burke’s first-half opener had been cancelled out by a stunning Andrew Quinn overhead kick in the fifth minute of added-on time. It was no less than Drogheda had deserved for their efforts.

With Rovers sauntering to a league title and a Conference League campaign still to navigate, this is turning into a truly special season for Stephen Bradley’s side. They’ve had plenty to choose from in recent times.

Advertisement

The FAI Cup, bar their sole triumph in 2019, has remained largely elusive, though. They will want to reclaim it this year, and the scalp of the cup holders is a significant one.

The Drogs were almost at full strength and called on the returning Josh Thomas to partner Warren Davis in attack. They were without midfielder John O’Sullivan, on loan from Rovers, due to the terms of his temporary deal.

Stephen Bradley, as ever, had more cards to play, and he shuffled his pack from the side that won on home soil last time out. Dylan Watts, Matthew Healy, Danny Grant, Danny Mandroiu and Rory Gaffney all came in.

Both sides had early sights at goal, but all from a safe enough distance. Graham Burke shot straight at United goalkeeper Luke Dennison, and Danny Mandroiu’s effort from a similar range was off target.

Drogheda’s Josh Thomas, on loan from Swansea City, went closer than either in green and white. He expertly got a shot away whilst on the turn and forced Ed McGinty into a save low down to his right.

Burke’s opener was the result of patient yet incisive Rovers play. Yet, it still relied on a major slice of luck. Dylan Watts, Josh Honohan and Danny Mandroiu were all involved. But Ryan Brennan’s slip allowed the latter to find Burke’s diagonal run. He made no mistake with his finish, an 11th career goal against Drogheda.

Bradley could consider his team fortunate to retain their full quota shortly before half-time. Danny Mandroiu cynically cut down Conor Kane as the Drogs looked to mount a quick counter-attack. The challenge was late, high, and the ball was not in the vicinity.

Referee Neil Doyle deemed it worthy only of a booking, prompting a furious reaction from Kevin Doherty. He and assistant Daire Doyle were carded for their arguments.

The second half sprang to life when Kane’s piledriver from range took a wicked deflection, forcing McGinty to parry away and as Drogs piled on the pressure, both Keeley and Quinn had shots blocked.

Rovers began to live dangerously as Drogheda sensed their cup run had some life in it yet. All the away side had a couple of opportunities to show for their efforts, but no second goal. They still had their clean sheet, but their advantage was so slender.

Just as the clock hit 90 and five additional minutes were displayed, Keeley met Conor Kane’s perfect cross with a sweetly struck volley. It was on target, but McGinty kept it out. And then Quinn’s acrobatic, extraordinary intervention.

You simply don’t see goals that good that much, especially in such dramatic circumstances.

There was no goal in extra time, but the penalties brought drama aplenty. Luke Dennison saved from Michael Noonan, and Dan Clearly blazed over, but the American couldn’t match McGinty’s heroics. His save from Kareem brought an end to a long night.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; James Bolger (Dare Kareem 75), Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan (Paul Doyle, 55), Luke Heeney (Shane Farrell, 61), Conor Kane; Darragh Markey; Warren Davis (George Cooper, 97), Josh Thomas (Jack Stretton, 61, Thomas Oluwa, 90)).

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Danny Grant, Dylan Watts (Gary O’Neill, 90+2), Matthew Healy (Darragh Nugent, 90+2), Joshua Honohan; Danny Mandroiu (Aaron McEneff, 75); Graham Burke (Aaron Greene, 75, John McGovern, 117)), Rory Gaffney (Michael Noonan, 59).

Referee: Neil Doyle