Drogheda stun Shelbourne to go top of the table

Shelbourne 0

Drogheda United 1

Paul Buttner reports from Tolka Park

A BRILLIANT individual goal from Warren Davis brought Drogheda United further capital gain in the space of five days to put the FAI Cup holders two points clear at the top of the Premier Division table.

Following on from Monday’s win at Bohemians, Kevin Doherty’s pre-season relegation tips, who won away just once in the league last year, maintained their impressive unbeaten start to the season in which they’ve conceded just one goal in their five games to date.

It brought champions Shelbourne’s unbeaten start to the campaign to an end. Damien Duff’s side owned the ball but couldn’t find a way past Luke Dennison who made a major contribution to Drogheda’s victory with a terrific save to deny Ellis Chapman in the second half.

With three changes from Monday’s 1-1 draw in Galway, Shelbourne started positively, midfielder Kerr McInroy drilling a shot narrowly wide after three minutes.

But it was in-form Drogheda who stole the lead a minute later with a cracking solo goal from Davis.

The striker initially hustled the ball off Shels’ stand-in right-back Evan Caffrey.

Davis then cleverly put the ball through the legs of the retreating Harry Wood before finding the far top corner of Conor Kearns’ net with a stunning right-foot curler.

In a frenetic opening to the game, Shels had a big shout for a penalty not entertained minutes later when Sean Boyd went to ground under a challenge from Drogheda skipper Ryan Brennan.

The ball remained alive with Wood rifling wide across goal.

Chapman soon warmed the fingers of Dennison and then shot over the top as Shels resumed their dominance of possession.

Yet again, though, they were almost undone from a direct Drogheda counter on 20 minutes.

Owen Lambe’s ball down the right found the run of Thomas Oluwa, their goal hero at Bohemians on Monday.

Cutting inside Kameron Ledwidge, Oluwa availed of a slip by Paddy Barrett to tee up his shot which just lacked the venom to trouble the well-positioned Kearns.

Drogheda continued to frustrate the champions at the other end, Wood having a shot deflected out for a corner.

The delivery from that was partially cleared to McInroy whose drive was headed off the line by Brennan.

With plenty of food for thought at the interval, Duff rejigged his defence from the restart. Rayhaan Tulloch replaced left-back James Norris in a left-wingback role while skipper Mark Coyle dropped back into a three-man defence.

Tulloch almost made an immediate impact, crossing for Boyd who flicked wide.

But it was the 58th minute before Dennison was truly worked between the Drogheda posts, getting down well to turn Champman’s drive out for a corner after Boyd had nodded down Barrett’s long ball.

Dennison tipped away a dangerous Champman cross while substitute Ali Coote and McInroy blazed chances over as Shels, who laid siege to the visitors’ goal deep into added time, couldn’t break the tenacious resolve of Drogheda who held out for a rousing win.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Caffrey (O’Kane, 71), Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris (Tulloch, h-t); Wood (Coote, 61), Coyle, McInroy, Chapman (Lunney, 71); Boyd, Odubeko (Martin, 61).

Drogheda United: Dennison; Quinn, Keeley, Cooper; Lambe, Brennan (Cronin, 90+1), Farrell (Heeney, 68), Kane; Markey, Davis, Oluwa (Bawa, 72).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

Attendance: 4,742.