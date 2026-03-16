Drogheda United hold champions Shamrock Rovers to scoreless draw

Drogheda United 0

Shamrock Rovers 0

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan And Lambe Park

WHILE THERE WERE no goals at Sullivan & Lambe Park – and they weren’t the only teams shorn of goals on a quiet night overall in the top flight – the clash of Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers did at least provide a few firsts.

Both Drogheda and Rovers had scored in every league match this season. That is until they faced off against each other for the first time. Now, both of those sequences have come to an end.

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The visit of the champions to the Windmill Road meant Drogheda were up against it if they were to arrest an alarming run of three straight defeats – a sequence that has halted their early season optimism. This result will certainly be a tonic.

Neither side deserved to take full points from the game and in truth, neither mustered a moment of quality that would have warranted a goal. Luck didn’t fall their way either but they hardly did enough to make it so.

For all of Rovers attacking riches, from the start or off the bench, a goal didn’t look likely to arrive. Adam Brennan had their best chance in the second half but at the culmination of a quick break upfield, he shot wide with the goal gaping.

Victor Ozhianvuna, the 17-year-old bound for Arsenal, forced Luke Dennison into a second-half save but it was routine and didn’t duly trouble the Californian.

Drogheda’s sights of goal came through shots from Leo Burney and Thomas Oluwa in the first half but Ed McGinty was behind each one. After the break, Burney might have done better with a far post header from a set-piece.

There were half chances at most, Rovers shading it in respect of the quality of what they created. That is being generous though.

Stephen Bradley will at least take positives from a clean sheet given the makeshift nature of the visitors’ defence. With Roberto Lopes suspended, full-backs Tunmise Sobowale and Cory O’Sullivan made up the back-three numbers with wingers Brennan and Maleace Asamoah used as wing-backs.

With Bohemians dropping points elsewhere, it will feel like a missed opportunity for those of a Shamrock Rovers persuasion, although no further ground has been ceded at this early stage. A point against the champions for a previously off-colour Drogheda won’t be sniffed at all.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Leo Burney, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Edwin Agbaje, Ethan O’Brien, Jago Godden, Conor Kane; Brandon Kavanagh (Shane Farrell, 74); Thomas Oluwa (Warren Davis, 67), Mark Doyle.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Tunmise Sobowale, Lee Grace, Cory O’Sullivan; Maleace Asamoah (Danny Grant, 67), Matty Healy, Jack Byrne (Michael Noonan, 76), Adam Brennan; Victor Ozhianvuna (Dylan Watts, 67); Graham Burke (Jake Mulraney, 67), John McGovern (Aaron Greene, 76).

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Referee: Declan Toland.