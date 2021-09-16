Major coup for Ulster as World Cup-winning Springbok Vermeulen joins

Vermeulen was awarded player of the match in the 2019 World Cup final.

ULSTER HAVE SECURED the services of a “world class player” in Duane Vermeulen.

The experienced South African number eight has agreed to join the province — following the Autumn Tests in November — in a deal that runs to 2023.

Vermeulen, 35, won the 2019 World Cup and was named player of the match in the final win over England at the Yokohama Stadium.

Ulster say they have been searching for a marquee signing since the move for Fiji forward Leone Nakarawa fell through over the summer.

Nicknamed the ‘Thor of rugby’, the 6ft 4in 18 stone Springbok has played in Super Rugby and the Top 14, as well as a brief spell in Japan.

“Ulster and myself had detailed discussions about the club’s values, expectations and the potential role I can play going forward,” Vermeulen said.

“It appealed and resonated with me to a point where I got very excited and decided to commit myself to this Ulster journey. I cannot wait to become part of the Ulster family and to serve as best I can.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland added: “Duane is clearly a world class player who, as the current World Champions’ starting eight and MVP from the last RWC Final, is set to bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers.

“As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise Bryn Cunningham’s brilliant work in orchestrating this deal from start to finish. It was always going to be a difficult ask to find a difference-making eight but Bryn has definitely achieved that.”

