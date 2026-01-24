Tom McKibbin the best of the Irish as Patrick Reed leads in Dubai

TOM MCKIBBIN IS leading the Irish charge at the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

With American Patrick Reed out in front, McKibbin is the best positioned of himself, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry after three rounds.

McKibbin is in a share of 19th on four-under, nine shots behind Reed.

The Holywood man carded a round of 71 on Saturday, having opened with the same and signed for 70 on Friday.

McKibbin shot five birdies — on holes one, five, 10, 13 and 14 — along with two bogeys (three and seven) and a disappointing double bogey on the ninth.

A shot further back is his local counterpart McIlroy, who also carded a round of 71.

Having started slowly with a 73, he recovered with a 69 yesterday. He parred every hole on the front nine here, before birdies arrived on the 10th and 14th. A bogey on the last was a frustrating close to the action.

Lowry sits one-under overall after a round of 74. Bogeys on the sixth, eight and 18th were setbacks to his challenge, his only birdie on the ninth today.

More to follow.