This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 13 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

11,533 Views 9 Comments
Share

And here’s how Cork will start:

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)
3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)
24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Here’s the Dublin team named to start:

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh-MacAuley (Ballyboden St Endas)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Meath’s David Gough is the referee for this one.

Evening all and welcome along to Croke Park. It’s Super 8s action in the All-Ireland senior football championship that is on the agenda. Dublin against Cork, the Sam Maguire holders against a side that suffered league relegation this year to Division 3. Throw-in is 7pm.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie