Croke Park hosts tonight’s clash.
And here’s how Cork will start:
Cork
1. Mark White (Clonakilty)
2. James Loughrey (Mallow)
3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
5. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)
8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)
24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)
10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)
Here’s the Dublin team named to start:
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh-MacAuley (Ballyboden St Endas)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)
13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
Meath’s David Gough is the referee for this one.
Evening all and welcome along to Croke Park. It’s Super 8s action in the All-Ireland senior football championship that is on the agenda. Dublin against Cork, the Sam Maguire holders against a side that suffered league relegation this year to Division 3. Throw-in is 7pm.
