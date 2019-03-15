Dublin hurlers make six changes for quarter-final clash with Tipp

CHRIS CRUMMY RETURNS to the Dublin team as one of six changes for this weekend’s hurling league quarter-final with Tipperary.

The Boys in Blue finished their Division 1B campaign with a two-point victory over Laois at Parnell Park, but face stiffer opposition at Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon (4:30pm).

Goalkeeper Alan Nolan replaces Seán Brennan, while there are also starting berths for Darragh O’Connell, Seán Treacy, Oisín O’Rourke and Eamonn Dillon.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. Dáire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummy (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

7. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s)

9. Seán Treacy (Cuala)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)

11. John Hetherton (St. Vincent’s)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Oisín O’Rourke (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrick’s Palmerston)

15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

