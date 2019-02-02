This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 February, 2019
Fixtures

Football League

Division 1 
Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 7pm

Division 2
Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 7pm

Hurling League

Division 1A
Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

********************

Tipperary 0-1 Limerick 0-1
Aaron Gillane draws Limerick level, banging over a free.

Galway 0-1 Dublin 0-0
A player of real potential for Galway on target as Cillian McDaid, based in Melbourne playing Aussie Rules last year, hits over a point. His return from Carlton a major boost this season for Kevin Walsh’s side.

Tonight is Dublin’s first match back at Croke Park since last year’s All-Ireland triumph which clinched the four-in-a-row. Familiar territory for them.

Tipperary 0-1 Limerick 0-0
No messing around from Michael Breen, lashing over a point inside 10 seconds for Tipperary.

All set to go in Croke Park, the Gaelic Grounds and Sean MacCumhaill Park. Few crackers hopefully in store.

And the starting sides in Ballybofey where both teams will be pretty happy after the opening weekend, Donegal winning away to Clare and Meath emerging victorious at home to Tipperary.

To matters in the top flight in hurling, there were victories for both Limerick and Tipperary last weekend. Tipperary winning out at home on Saturday against Clare and Limerick enjoying a rewarding trip to the south-east on Sunday against Wexford.

Tipperary bring back James Barry into their starting side.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)
15. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

For Limerick there are starting spots handed to Darragh O’Donovan, Conor Boylan, Kevin Downes and Graeme Mulcahy.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin) 

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Time to set the scene then. Dublin unusually for them suffered an early season blip last Sunday with a loss in Clones against Monaghan, albeit they are naturally behind in their preparatory work for the 2019 season after just returning recently from a team holiday.

Galway got the job done ultimately at home to Cavan by 0-13 to 0-11 last Sunday but now face the task of a trip to Croke Park to meet a team who toppled them twice in 2018, in April’s league final and August’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Here’s the squad Dublin have named:

And here’s the side Galway have selected:

1. Magnus Breathnach

2. Eoghan Kerin
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh
4. David Wynne

5. Gary O’Donnell
6. Gareth Bradshaw
7. Seán Kelly

8. Kieran Duggan
9. Thomas Flynn

10. Cillian McDaid
11. Peter Cooke
12. Johnny Heaney

13. Padraig Cunningham
14. Shane Walsh
15. Barry McHugh

Evening all and welcome along to Round 2 of the Allianz League action as the GAA season is starting to crank into gear on this first weekend in February.

We’ve got both of the All-Ireland champions on the agenda tonight so going to be plenty interest in how Dublin’s footballers fare in Croke Park against Galway and how the Limerick hurlers play in the Gaelic Grounds as Tipperary land into town.

Just the one game on the menu in Division 2 of the football league with Donegal meeting Meath in Ballybofey.

Throw-in for all three games is 7pm and we’ll be building up to them.

