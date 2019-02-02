42 mins ago

Time to set the scene then. Dublin unusually for them suffered an early season blip last Sunday with a loss in Clones against Monaghan, albeit they are naturally behind in their preparatory work for the 2019 season after just returning recently from a team holiday.

Galway got the job done ultimately at home to Cavan by 0-13 to 0-11 last Sunday but now face the task of a trip to Croke Park to meet a team who toppled them twice in 2018, in April’s league final and August’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Here’s the squad Dublin have named:

And here’s the side Galway have selected:

1. Magnus Breathnach

2. Eoghan Kerin

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh

4. David Wynne

5. Gary O’Donnell

6. Gareth Bradshaw

7. Seán Kelly

8. Kieran Duggan

9. Thomas Flynn

10. Cillian McDaid

11. Peter Cooke

12. Johnny Heaney

13. Padraig Cunningham

14. Shane Walsh

15. Barry McHugh