Friday 27 September, 2019
1,000 free tickets to be released for joint reception for Dublin's All-Ireland champions

Merrion Square hosts Sunday’s homecoming celebration.

By Emma Duffy Friday 27 Sep 2019, 4:30 PM
909 Views 7 Comments
Dublin fans at last year's reception in Smithfield.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin fans at last year's reception in Smithfield.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IF YOU MISSED out earlier this week, you’re in luck. 

1,000 extra free tickets for Dublin’s homecoming event at Merrion Square on Sunday will be released at 12 noon tomorrow.

Jim Gavin’s All-Ireland five-in-a-row champions and Mick Bohan’s three-in-a-row heroes will be celebrated in the capital on Sunday [gates open at 1.30pm], with 15,000 tickets available earlier this week.

And today, Dublin City Council confirmed that there will be more up for grabs on Eventbrite tomorrow afternoon as the county board returned tickets after distributing their allocations to the clubs.

At the event, there will be live performances from Keywest, Eoin Thomas and The Rising Sons, followed by interviews with former Dublin football stars with host Marty Morrissey, along with videos and highlights from the side’s final wins over Kerry and Galway.

A statement from Dublin City Council today noted that the possibility of an open bus tour through the city was explored, but that won’t go ahead.

It explained: “Consultations took place this week with representatives from An Garda Síochána, Dublin Fire Bridge, the Health Service Executive, bus transport providers and Dublin City Council’s officials to explore the possibility of the Dublin Football Team taking an open tour bus tour through the city before arriving at the Homecoming event on Sunday 29th September.

“Following a detailed discussion and risk assessment, the consensus was that it was logistically impractical to safely stage an open top bus tour which could draw additional visitors to the already sold-out event on Merrion Square.”

The reception will be streamed live on the Dublin City Council Events Facebook page from 1.30pm.

