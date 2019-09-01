Poll: What's your prediction for today's All-Ireland football final?

TODAY’S THE DAY.

With history on the horizon at Croke Park, Jim Gavin’s five in-a-row chasing Dublin and the county who came closest in the 1980s, Kerry, go head-to-head for the Sam Maguire.

Should they succeed this afternoon, the Dubs would become the first team, in football or hurling, to win the All-Ireland five in-a-row. But in their way stands the Kingdom, the holders of the most All-Ireland crowns in 37.

And it was Kerry who last lifted the silver in 2014, before this period of Dublin dominance.

With throw-in at 3.30pm [live on RTÉ and Sky Sports] and all eyes on a sell-out at GAA HQ, the question is who will it be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand when all is said and done?

Will Dublin etch their names firmly into history, or will Peter Keane’s Kerry produce a massive shock and topple the reigning champions?

