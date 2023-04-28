Team news: Eoin Murchan out for Dublin, Jimmy Hyland returns to Kildare squad

EOIN MURCHAN HAS not been named on the Dublin panel for Sunday’s Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final against Kildare. Murchan was a second half substitute in last weekend’s hammering of Laois, but he misses out entirely this weekend.

Kildare, meanwhile have added forward Jimmy Hyland to their squad, along with Ryan Houlihan and Tony Archbold. Hyland’s addition is timely: he scored 1-4 in last year’s Leinster final against Dublin.

Stephen Cluxton is again named among the Dublin substitutes, with Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey in the starting XV.

Kildare must win to guarantee their place in the top-tier, Sam Maguire Championship. They will drop into the Tailteann Cup if they lose while either Offaly or Down win their respective games this weekend.