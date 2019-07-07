This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant Laois stun Dublin to set up All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipperary

Tipperary await in Croke Park next Sunday.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Portlaoise
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 5:53 PM
43 minutes ago 15,741 Views 39 Comments
https://the42.ie/4714124
Dublin's Cian Boland and Laois player Joe Phelan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laois 1-22
Dublin 0-23

A PITCH INVASION at full-time by delirious supporters and a result to cause shockwaves throughout the hurling championship.

A week after winning the Joe McDonagh Cup, Laois followed it up with a stunning win over Dublin as they prevailed by two points in their home patch in Portlaoise.

If the local support wanted an early boost to instil them with hope, they received it in the 10th minute. Aaron Dunphy batted home a shot to the net for Laois after Willie Dunphy had done wonderfully to keep the ball in play, cut inside and fire in a shot that Alan Nolan repelled yet he could not stop the rebound.

That set the tone as Laois went on to enjoy a five-point cushion at the break, 1-12 to 0-10, and despite Dublin drawing level during the second half, Eddie Brennan’s charges held on in heroic fashion to set up a Croke Park clash next Sunday against Tipperary.

More to follow…

Scorers for Laois: Mark Kavanagh 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Aaron Dunphy 1-2, Willie Dunphy 0-3, Charles Dwyer, Enda Rowland (0-2f) 0-2 each, Jack Kelly, Paddy Purcell, Ross King 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Oisin O’Rorke 0-12 (0-10f, 0-1 ’65), Cian Boland 0-3, Danny Sutcliffe, Ronan Hayes 0-2 each, Seán Moran (0-1f), Conal Keaney, Eamon Dillon, Paul Ryan (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
7. James Madden (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields – captain)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
18. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)
9. Tom Connolly (St Vincent’s)

10. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
11. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)
12. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Oisin O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Fionbarra)

Subs

20. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes) for Treacy (53)
26. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St-Enda’s) for Keaney (58)
21. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s) for Boland (65)

Laois

1. Enda Rowland (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix)

2. Lee Cleere (Clough-Ballacolla)
3. Matthew Whelan (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)
4. Joe Phelan (Camross)

5. Jack Kelly (Rathdowney Errill)
6. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)
7. Pádraig Delaney (The Harps)

8. John Lennon (Rosenallis)
9. Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill – captain)

10. Aaron Dunphy (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)
11. Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill)
26. Éanna Lyons (Ballyfin)

13. Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla)
14. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill)
15. Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill)

Subs

17. Eric Killeen (Rathdowney-Errill) for Delaney (53)
21. Conor Phelan (Castletown) for Kelly (58)
25. Stephen Bergin (Clough-Ballacolla) for King (63)
22. Eoin Gaughan (Camross) for Kavanagh

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Portlaoise
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

