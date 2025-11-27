Over 47,000 runners apply for Dublin Marathon ballot 'with demand at highest level ever'

JUST OVER 47,000 applications were received for the 2026 Dublin Marathon ballot, organisers have confirmed, making for the highest demand in the event’s history.

A total of 17,200 runners have secured a place through the ballot, with close to a 50/50 split between first-time marathoners and returning runners. Ballot results were communicated to applicants this week.

Dublin Marathon recently scrapped priority entry for previous participants in a bid to make the race “fairer” to first-timers and women. Around 70% of tickets in recent years had been claimed by previous participants who availed of a 48-hour priority window.

Race organisers say the new system “delivers a more balanced and inclusive outcome, improving fairness for newcomers and supporting gender diversity” and they expect “hundreds more women” to be on the start line in 2026.

The race capacity is again 22,500. The remaining places will be allocated as in previous years: charity entries, Good for Age entries (largely represented by athletics club runners, it’s open to all who achieved a qualifying marathon time within the last two years), elite athletes from Ireland and overseas, sponsor and partner allocations, international sports tour operators, and community programmes designed to increase participation in underrepresented areas.

“With demand at its highest level ever, the Dublin Marathon organisers know some runners will be disappointed not to have received a place this time,” a statement reads.

“There will be additional opportunities to take part through refund and transfer windows later in the year, and charity places are available now for those who wish to secure their spot while supporting a great cause.”

The refund window will be open from Wednesday, 1 July, to Sunday, 12 July, 2026, with the transfer window running from Wednesday, 22 July, to Sunday, 30 August.

The Dublin Marathon is Ireland’s most popular long-distance event.