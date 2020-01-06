This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 January, 2020
Farrell Dublin era to start in Longford and Cork-Limerick double-header in Gaelic Grounds

The GAA pre-season fixtures for next weekend have been confirmed.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 6 Jan 2020, 6:14 PM
59 minutes ago 1,424 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4955565
Dublin, Limerick and Cork all in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO
Dublin, Limerick and Cork all in action this weekend.
Dublin, Limerick and Cork all in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO

DESSIE FARRELL WILL take charge of the Dublin senior footballers for the first time next Saturday in a competitive game while a Munster final double-header involving Cork and Limerick is in store.

Provincial councils have confirmed the fixture details for next weekend’s pre-season action. In Leinster, Dublin will play for the first time since their Sam Maguire triumph when they travel to face Longford in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final at 2pm while the other last four clash will see Offaly host Westmeath in Tullamore on Saturday.

On Sunday the Walsh Cup semi-finals will be contested by Kilkenny against Wexford and Galway taking on the round-robin winners, which will be confirmed after the meeting of Dublin and Laois on Thursday night.

A week before they face off in the All-Irleand club final as Ballyhale captain and Borris-Ileigh manager, Michael Fennelly and Johnny Kelly will be on the sideline together as Offaly face Meath in the Kehoe Cup final in Navan.

In Munster a toss for home venue was won by Limerick as their football and hurling teams will meet Cork at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening. The McGrath Cup decider begins at 5.30pm with the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final taking place at 7.30pm. In the event of a draw, a penalty shootout will be held instead of extra-time.

The Dr McKenna Cup semi-final line-up in Ulster will be confirmed after the last series of round-robin games on Wednesday while in Connacht the FBD League semi-final ties next Sunday will involve Mayo against Galway and Roscommon taking on Leitrim.

