Two senior players in Dublin hurling squad to take on Offaly in Leinster opener tomorrow

Lee Gannon in action for Dublin in the Walsh Cup against Offaly last December.

TWO MEMBERS OF Mattie Kenny’s Dublin senior squad will be in action for the U20 side in their Bord Gáis Energy Leinster hurling opener against Offaly in Parnell Park tomorrow night.

Centre-back Lee Gannon and midfielder David Keogh are both selected to start for the U20 team after already having gained senior experience this season.

The duo were both in action on the Dublin minor team that contested the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final with Conor O’Donoghue, Andrew Dunphy, Kevin Burke, Diarmaid Ó Floinn, Luke McDwyer and Sean Currie also having featured in the Croke Park loss that season to Cork.

Offaly have also named their team with David Nally the captain and Brian Duignan, son of All-Ireland winner Michael, selected in attack. A 0-10 return from Cathal Kiely helped them defeat Carlow by three points last time out while previously they had defeated Westmeath.

Throw-in for the quarter-final is 7pm with the winners advancing to face Wexford in the semi-final on Wednesday 3 July.

Dublin

1. Conor O’Donoghue (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

3. Tommy Kinanne (Naomh Mearnóg)

4. Jack Fagan (Raheny)

5. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna)

6. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

7. Iain Ó hEithir (Ballinteer St John’s)

8. Michael Conroy (Cuala)

9. David Keogh (Thomas Davis)

10. Diarmaid Ó Floinn (Cuala)

11. Luke McDwyer (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

12. Cian Derwin (Craobh Chiarain)

13. Billy Ryan (Craobh Chiarain)

14. Sean Currie (Na Fianna)

15. Kevin Desmond (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs

16. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

17. Eoin Carney (Erin’s Isle)

18. Ciaran Hogan (St Jude’s)

19. Alex O’Neill (Round Tower Clondalkin)

20. Pearse Christie (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

21. Liam Murphy (Cuala)

22. Matthew Dunne (Lucan Sarsfields)

23. Ciaran Foley (Naomh Olaf)

24. James O’Connell (St Brigid’s)

Offaly

1. Eamonn Cleary (Shinrone)

2. Dara Maher (Shinrone)

3. Ross Ravenhill (Durrow)

4. Ryan Hogan (Carrig & Riverstown)

5. Ciaran Burke (Durrow)

6. Conor Butler (Belmont)

7. Killian Sampson (Shinrone)

8. Cathal Kiely (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

9. David Nally (Ferbane – captain)

10. John Murphy (Ballinamere)

11. Barry Kealey (Seir Kieran)

12. Conor Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)

13. Brian Duignan (Durrow)

14. Cillian Ryan (Shinrone)

15. Joey Keeneghan (Clodiagh Gaels)

