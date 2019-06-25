This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two senior players in Dublin hurling squad to take on Offaly in Leinster opener tomorrow

Parnell Park hosts tomorrow night’s clash between Dublin and Offaly.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,663 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4697136
Lee Gannon in action for Dublin in the Walsh Cup against Offaly last December.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Lee Gannon in action for Dublin in the Walsh Cup against Offaly last December.
Lee Gannon in action for Dublin in the Walsh Cup against Offaly last December.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TWO MEMBERS OF Mattie Kenny’s Dublin senior squad will be in action for the U20 side in their Bord Gáis Energy Leinster hurling opener against Offaly in Parnell Park tomorrow night.

Centre-back Lee Gannon and midfielder David Keogh are both selected to start for the U20 team after already having gained senior experience this season.

The duo were both in action on the Dublin minor team that contested the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final with Conor O’Donoghue, Andrew Dunphy, Kevin Burke, Diarmaid Ó Floinn, Luke McDwyer and Sean Currie also having featured in the Croke Park loss that season to Cork.

Offaly have also named their team with David Nally the captain and Brian Duignan, son of All-Ireland winner Michael, selected in attack. A 0-10 return from Cathal Kiely helped them defeat Carlow by three points last time out while previously they had defeated Westmeath.

Throw-in for the quarter-final is 7pm with the winners advancing to face Wexford in the semi-final on Wednesday 3 July.

Dublin

1. Conor O’Donoghue (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)
3. Tommy Kinanne (Naomh Mearnóg)
4. Jack Fagan (Raheny)

5. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna)
6. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)
7. Iain Ó hEithir (Ballinteer St John’s)

8. Michael Conroy (Cuala)
9. David Keogh (Thomas Davis)

10. Diarmaid Ó Floinn (Cuala)
11. Luke McDwyer (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
12. Cian Derwin (Craobh Chiarain)

13. Billy Ryan (Craobh Chiarain)
14. Sean Currie (Na Fianna)
15. Kevin Desmond (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs

16. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)
17. Eoin Carney (Erin’s Isle)
18. Ciaran Hogan (St Jude’s)
19. Alex O’Neill (Round Tower Clondalkin)
20. Pearse Christie (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
21. Liam Murphy (Cuala)
22. Matthew Dunne (Lucan Sarsfields)
23. Ciaran Foley (Naomh Olaf)
24. James O’Connell (St Brigid’s)

Offaly

1. Eamonn Cleary (Shinrone)

2. Dara Maher (Shinrone)
3. Ross Ravenhill (Durrow)
4. Ryan Hogan (Carrig & Riverstown)

5. Ciaran Burke (Durrow)
6. Conor Butler (Belmont)
7. Killian Sampson (Shinrone)

8. Cathal Kiely (Kilcormac-Killoughey)
9. David Nally (Ferbane – captain)

10. John Murphy (Ballinamere)
11. Barry Kealey (Seir Kieran)
12. Conor Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)

13. Brian Duignan (Durrow)
14. Cillian Ryan (Shinrone)
15. Joey Keeneghan (Clodiagh Gaels)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie