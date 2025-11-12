Dublin set to host 7 Euro 2028 games

DUBLIN WILL host seven Euro 2028 games, it has been confirmed.

Five group games, one round of 16 fixture, and one quarter-final will take place at the Aviva Stadium.

There will be 51 matches overall involving 24 teams across 31 days, with the Aviva one of nine venues — the others are Villa Park (Birmingham), National Stadium of Wales (Cardiff), Hampden Park (Glasgow), Everton Stadium (Liverpool), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London), Wembley Stadium (London), Manchester City Stadium (Manchester) and St. James’ Park (Newcastle).

Host nations will play all group games in front of their fans if they qualify directly.

Uefa said in May that joint-hosts England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will have to qualify — but two places will be reserved at the finals should any of those host nations fail to qualify.

Dublin will host two games from Group B and three from Group E (which Ireland would be drawn into if they qualify directly).

The 42 understands that if Ireland win their group, they will play their round of 16 game in Dublin.

If they come second, it will be in Tottenham.

And if they qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, their second round fixture will be in Newcastle or Manchester.

Ireland could also play their quarter-final in Dublin if they finish second in their group and advance from the round-of-16 game in London.

It was originally planned for Northern Ireland to be one of the host nations, but that idea was scrapped after the UK government announced in September 2024 that it would not be providing funding to redevelop Casement Park in time for the tournament.

It has been confirmed, however, that Belfast will host the qualifying draw for the tournament on 6 December.