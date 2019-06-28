Dublin show hand for Leinster eight in-a-row bid as Donegal and Armagh name sides for Ulster showdown

DUBLIN HAVE NAMED 11 2018 TG4 All-Ireland final starters for their Leinster decider against Westmeath on Sunday.

Netwatch Cullen Park hosts a provincial final triple header with senior, intermediate and junior glory up for grabs and all three games being shown live on Facebook.

Mick Bohan’s Dublin are bidding for eight in-a-row to add to their back-to-back All-Ireland crowns [throw-in 4pm].

An injury worry over the past few weeks, six-time All-Star Sinéad Goldrick is named to start at centre-half back after she suffered a broken arm before the Sky Blues’ league semi-final loss to Cork in April — their last competitive outing.

There’s four changes to that starting team with Goldrick, Siobhán McGrath, Lauren Magee and championship debutante Niamh Hetherton getting the nod in place of Éabha Rutledge, Lyndsey Davey and injured pair Sinéad Finnegan and Carla Rowe — who drop from the match-day 30.

11 that started in last year’s All-Ireland final go again with Hetherton, the returning Rachel Ruddy, Aoife Kane and Jennifer Dunne the additions.

HERE it is - The first Championship team announcement of 2019.



Dublin have named their team & squad for Sunday's TG4 Leinster Championship final versus Westmeath, throw in time 4pm in Netwatch Cullen Park.



Tickets on sale at the ground & from usual GAA ticket outlets #COYGIB pic.twitter.com/yFWf2vxEs4 — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) June 28, 2019

Westmeath, meanwhile, have named a team showing five changes from their last outing as they look to end Dublin’s dominance. Incredibly, Dubs captain Sinéad Aherne is seeking a 13th Leinster championship medal.

In Ulster on Sunday, Armagh and Donegal go head-to-head in Clones at 3.45pm in a repeat of the 2018 decider which the latter won on a scoreline of 9-21 to 4-8. In the All-Ireland stages, the gap closed to just three points however.

For Armagh, captain Caoimhe Morgan starts at full-back instead of Eve Lavery in the sole change to the side that beat Monaghan in the semi-final.

Donegal, meanwhile, are going for three in-a-row. Maxi Curran has also made one switch with Deirdre Foley replacing Niamh Boyle in defence. That match is also live on Facebook, and preceded by the junior meeting of Fermanagh and Antrim.

Donegal manager Maxi Curran. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In the highly-anticipated Leinster intermediate final, Meath and Wexforf go head-to-head, while Louth and Carlow lock horns in the junior decider. All of those teams are listed below:

Dublin (v Westmeath): C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, R Ruddy; A Kane, S Goldrick, L Magee; O Carey, S McGrath; N Owens, N McEvoy, J Dunne; S Aherne (capt.), N Hetherton, N Healy.

Westmeath (v Dublin): L McCormack; R Dillon, J Rogers, L Power; K Boyce Jordan, F Claffey (capt.), K McDermott; J Maher, M.A. Foley; V Carr, S Dolan, L McCartan; A Dolan, A Jones, K Hegarty.

Armagh (v Donegal): C O’Hare; S Marley, C Morgan (capt.), R O’Reilly; C McKenna, C McCambridge, T Grimes; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; M Moriarty, A McCoy, K Mallon; A Donaldson, B Mackin, N Reel.

Donegal (v Armagh): A McColgan; T Doherty, E Gallagher, N McLaughlin; N Carr, D Foley, A.M. McGlynn; K Herron, E McGinley; K Guthrie (capt.), K Keeney, A Boyle Carr; R Friel, G McLaughlin, S McGroddy.

Meath (v Wexford): M McGuirk; K Newe, S Powderly, O Duff; A Cleary, S Ennis, M Thynne; M O’Shaughnessy (capt.), K Byrne; A Leahy, E Duggan, O Byrne; E White, K Nesbitt, V Wall.

Wexford (v Meath): M.R. Kelly (capt.); N Mernagh, M Cullen, A Tormey; C Donnelly, S Murphy, S Harding Kenny; K Kearney, B Breen; N Butler, C Foxe, N Moore; K White, M Byrne, T Doyle.

Carlow (v Louth): N Hanley; N Mohan (capt.), B Nolan, A Roche; M Kinsella, O Fitzpatrick, C Mullins; E Hayden, K Clarke; E Atkinson, R Byrne, N Forde; R Sawyer, C Ní Shé, S Doyle.

Louth (v Carlow): U Pearson; E Hand, S Quinn, S McLoughlin; C Nolan, M McMahon, D Osborne; E Byrne, A Byrne; R Carr, S Byrne, A Russell; L Boyle, K Flood (capt.), N Rice.

Antrim (v Fermanagh): A McCann; N Killen, M Hanna, O Ní Chorra; K Farren, A McFarland, S Tennyson (capt.); C Brown, L Dahunsi; C Taggart, M McCurdy, S Haughey; M Cooper, N Enright, C Carey.

Fermanagh (v Antrim): R Gleeson; A Maguire, E Murphy, M Flynn; M McGloin, A McGovern, S McQuaid; R O’Reilly, A Flanagan; J Doonan (capt.), N Connolly, D Maguire; L Maguire, E Smyth, A O’Brien.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!