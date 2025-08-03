LIVE: Dublin v Meath, All-Ireland senior ladies football final

Niamh Hetherton thought she had scored Dublin’s second goal but referee Gus Chapman had already blown the whistle and brings the play back for a Dublin free which Tyrrell easily converts.
3 mins ago
4:37PM
18 mins: Dublin 1-7 Meath 0-2
Orlagh Nolan and Kate Sullivan kick two quickfire scores to keep Dublin on top.
Nolan was up first to make up for that miss seconds earlier and Sullivan came bursting through in the next attack. She was going for a goal but her powerful kick goes over the bar instead.
Can Meath come up with a response to stay in this contest?
5 mins ago
4:35PM
18 mins: Dublin 1-5 Meath 0-2
Orlagh Nolan does all the hard work with a brilliant solo run along the sideline in front of the Cusack Stand. She cuts back in and tries to help the ball over but her shot is off target.
6 mins ago
4:34PM
17 mins: Dublin 1-5 Meath 0-2
Marion Farrelly draws the foul from Martha Byrne after a well worked Meath attack which included a strong carry from Vikki Wall.
Wall then comes over to take the free but her shot is wide.
8 mins ago
4:32PM
15 mins: Dublin 1-5 Meath 0-2
Another Duggan free gets Meath’s scoreboard moving again but a foul on O’Dowd by Sarah Wall allows Tyrrell to stretch Dublin’s lead once again.
10 mins ago
4:30PM
13 mins: Dublin 1-4 Meath 0-1
Great score from Carla Rowe!
Some really patient play from Dublin there to work the ball across and Rowe made her move to weave through the Meath bodies in front of her before driving her shot over the bar.
12 mins ago
4:28PM
9 mins: Dublin 1-3 Meath 0-1
Kate Sullivan curls the ball over the bar superbly and suddenly, Dublin are six points in front.
Meath have an easy free at the other end as Marion Farrelly is fouled by Éilish O’Dowd and Duggan pops the ball over. Meath have their first score just before the end of the opening 10 minutes.
15 mins ago
4:25PM
7 mins: Dublin 1-2 Meath 0-0
Frantic few moments there.
Emma Duggan tried to open Meath’s account with a shot that dropped into the arms of goalkeeper Abby Shiels. From that attack, Dublin came down the field and Rowe fed the incoming Nicole Owens who booted the ball for the opening goal of the game.
Wall takes on Leah Caffrey and throws off her challenge while trying to steer her shot into the corner of the net. She screws her shot wide and turns to referee Gus Campbell pleading for a free after her jersey was pulled. He’s not interested though.
Dublin come down the field from the next attack and Rowe wins a free which Tyrrell easily taps over.
20 mins ago
4:19PM
3 mins: Dublin 0-1 Meath 0-0
Hannah Tyrrell draws first blood for Dublin, continuing her fine scoring form this season. Just a few seconds before that, Carla Rowe hit the post off her left boot.
Dublin lead
22 mins ago
4:18PM
1 min: Dublin 0-0 Meath 0-0
Vikki Wall gets the first attack underway with one of her trademark runs. The ball comes to Ciara Smyth who attempts a palmed effort over the bar, but it’s wide.
Happy Louth and Tyrone faces after winning the Junior and Intermediate All-Ireland finals respectively
Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
1 hr ago
3:28PM
It’s All-Ireland Ladies final day in Croke Park, and the senior decider between old rivals Dublin and Meath will round off a brilliant day of action.
Louth have been crowned the Junior champions while Tyrone have just prevailed in the intermediate final.
But who will conquer the top tier today?
It’s a repeat of the 2021 final when an emerging Meath side denied Dublin an All-Ireland five-in-a-row. The Royals went on to defend their crown the following year while Dublin were at the summit in 2023.
Throw-in is at 4.15pm and we will be taking you through all the action so do stay with us.
