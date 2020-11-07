7 mins ago

There’s no doubt about it, Dublin are firmly in control in Portlaoise. In every aspect. Jim McGuinness, Kieran Donaghy and Peter Canavan have been excellently analysing the half, focusing on how much Westmeath’s kick out has hampered them.

Donaghy urges the Midlanders to “go out swinging” and give it all for what’s likely their last half of football for 2020. “They have to have a real go for it,” Canavan adds.