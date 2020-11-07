The All-Ireland champions open their six-in-a-row bid in Portlaoise.
Dublin 0-16 Westmeath 0-6
40 – The opening score of the second half goes Dublin’s way, and it’s Robbie McDaid who slots over.
Dublin 0-15 Westmeath 0-6
36 – O’Callaghan with the first shot of the half and it goes well wayward, he looks disappointed with that one. Westmeath are going at Dublin a bit more.
Dublin 0-15 Westmeath 0-6
35 – Martin McNally gets us going again as the rain thuds down at O’Moore Park.
There’s no doubt about it, Dublin are firmly in control in Portlaoise. In every aspect. Jim McGuinness, Kieran Donaghy and Peter Canavan have been excellently analysing the half, focusing on how much Westmeath’s kick out has hampered them.
Donaghy urges the Midlanders to “go out swinging” and give it all for what’s likely their last half of football for 2020. “They have to have a real go for it,” Canavan adds.
Here’s a look at that Connellan score, the last kick of the half…
Ray Connellan kicks an absolute beauty for @westmeath_gaa from an extremely tight angle! pic.twitter.com/Tok5s7Rk2K— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 7, 2020
Some thoughts from our man on the ground:
Dublin 9 up at half-time and moving well. They've no issue penetrating Westmeath's sweeper system for scoring chances, converting 0-15 from 18 shots.— Kevin O'Brien (@Kevobrien) November 7, 2020
HALF-TIME: Dublin 0-15 Westmeath 0-6
Dublin 0-15 Westmeath 0-6
46 – Ray Connellan grabs that sought-after point, one of the scores of the night here. And that’s a positive note for Westmeath to go in on at the break.
Dublin 0-15 Westmeath 0-5
35 – One minute added on, as Westmeath enjoy a nice spell of possession and hope to add another score to reduce the deficit.
Dublin 0-15 Westmeath 0-5
33 – Rock nails another free after Small was fouled on the attack. 15 points as half time approaches is a fairly pleasing return for Dessie Farrell.
Dublin 0-14 Westmeath 0-5
32 – Kilkenny raises his third white flag of the night, a really brilliant individual score in the end.
That comes just after Westmeath’s first wide of the game, a decent effort from Sam Duncan all the same.
Dublin 0-13 Westmeath 0-5
30 – The half-hour mark arrives in Portlaoise and Dublin have kicked just their second wide of the match, Paddy Small with the narrow miss. The Ballymun man is flying though, playing with incredible confidence.
Dublin 0-13 Westmeath 0-5
28 – Bugler with his second of the night. One area for improvement for Westmeath is the kickout, they’re all landing in or around Fenton, and we all know what happens then…
Dublin 0-12 Westmeath 0-5
26 – Rock tags on another free after O’Callaghan was fouled. The Cuala man caused the Westmeath defence serious trouble there as they struggled to stay with his pace and the goal could have been on if he wasn’t challenged.
Dublin 0-11 Westmeath 0-5
24 – Con O’Callaghan adds his name to the Dublin scorers list after some good work from Paddy Small in the build-up.
Dublin 0-10 Westmeath 0-5
23 – Heslin with a free from close range. A good response from Westmeath.
Dublin 0-10 Westmeath 0-4
21 - Kieran Martin with the first score from an advanced mark. Westmeath aren’t going badly at all here, they’re putting it up to the Dubs.
Dublin 0-10 Westmeath 0-3
20 – Dessie Farrell’s side hit double figures at the other end, Johnny Cooper popping up with a rare, but wonderful, score. That’s seven different scorers for the Dubs, two of those members of the full-back line tonight in Cooper and Murchan.
Dublin 0-9 Westmeath 0-3
19 – Ronan O’Toole with an impressive point for Jack Cooney’s men.
Dublin 0-9 Westmeath 0-2
Dublin certainly are well on track, their latest score a Rock free with Niall Scully previously punishing a poor kickout.
Dublin 0-7 Westmeath 0-2
15 – A lovely effort off the left from Paddy Small to open his account, and we’re in for the water break.
Dublin 0-6 Westmeath 0-2
14 – Westmeath have settled in a little more over the past few minutes, Jack Smith making some nice runs up the field. It’s gotten a little feisty too, Johnny Cooper and Heslin coming face-to-face after Heslin pushed Cooper to field a high ball in.
Dublin 0-6 Westmeath 0-2
Eoin Murchan gets in on the scoring act, and Dessie Farrell will feel his side are motoring nicely. Westmeath fairly stood off the 2019 All-Ireland final goalscorer there, something you really can’t do.
Dublin 0-5 Westmeath 0-2
10 – Kilkenny kicks Dublin into a three-point lead once again. Nice score, that.
Dublin 0-4 Westmeath 0-2
8 – And there’s another, this one from Luke Loughlin from play.
Dublin 0-4 Westmeath 0-1
7 – Westmeath get off the mark after an excellent free kick from the boot of Heslin.
Dublin 0-4 Westmeath 0-0
5 – Rock with his first free, and second point of the game, after a foul on his Ballymun clubmate John Small.
Dublin 0-3 Westmeath 0-0
4 – Three scores in 90 seconds for the Dubs, Sean Bugler with the point after linking up with Con O’Callaghan.
Dublin 0-2 Westmeath 0-0
4 – Ciarán Kilkenny doubles Dublin’s lead. Fenton had a go originally and it came off the post, and Kilkenny was there to finish the job.
Dublin 0-1 Westmeath 0-0
3- Dean Rock with the first score of the game.
Dublin 0-0 Westmeath 0-0
2 – The sides are settling in here, Tom Lahiff went up for the throw-in with Brian Fenton, who seemed to be holding his back early on. John Heslin has drifted well out for Westmeath, who are playing very defensively — as expected.
Dublin 0-0 Westmeath 0-0
Throw-in: Monaghan referee Martin McNally gets us underway in Portlaoise.
Amhrán na bhFiann is underway, and it’s nearly time to go.
Some very last-minute pre-match reading — or mid-match if you’re a double-screening expert — here:
We’re less than five minutes away from the ball being thrown in at O’Moore Park. Most eyes across the country will be on Dublin as the Dessie Farrell Era well and truly takes flight in the white-hot heat of championship action. Can they drive on, first with a 10th Leinster crown in-a-row and then that coveted sixth All-Ireland title on the bounce?
It’s certainly not all about the Dubs though, and Westmeath will be hoping they can conjure up a massive shock and knock them out.
How do you see this one faring out?
And here’s Dessie Farrell, Stephen Cluxton and Brian Fenton arriving…
And just like that, we have three late changes from Dublin. No surprises there.
We have news filtering in from The42‘s Kevin O’Brien that Cian Murphy will have to wait for that championship debut as Eoin Murchan starts. Meanwhile, Tom Lahiff replaces Davy Byrne in the starting line-up and Sean Bugler comes in for Eric Lowndes.
Worth noting that it’s Lahiff’s championship debut.
A look at the teams, first off — barring any late changes, of course.
Dessie Farrell hands a senior championship debut to Cian Murphy at corner back, an All-Ireland U21 winner under the manager in 2017. Paddy Small and Robbie McDaid also start after impressing with club and county over the past few months.
Two changes to the side that beat Galway last time out — Jonny Cooper and Niall Scully both start, while Eoin Murchan and Niall Scully drop to the bench.
Westmeath have an exciting team out themselves, Luke Loughlin and John Heslin looking to cause problems for the Dubs inside with Ray Connellan and Sam Duncan starting in midfield.
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
10. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)Westmeath
Westmeath
1. Jason Daly (St Loman’s)
2. Jack Smith (Skerries Harpes)
3. Kevin Maguire (Caulry)
4. Boidu Sayeh (Rosemount)
5. Jamie Gonoud (Tyrrellspass)
6. Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham)
7. James Dolan (Garrycastle)
8. Ray Connellan (Athlone)
9. Sam Duncan (Milltownpass)
10. David Lynch (St Malachy’s)
11. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s)
12. Killian Daly (Mullingar Shamrocks)
13. Luke Loughlin (The Downs)
14. John Heslin (St Loman’s)
15. Kieran Martin (Maryland).
On the road again…
We’ve been in the thick of inter-county football championship action for what seems like some time now, but All-Ireland champions Dublin enter the 2020 arena for the first time this evening.
The Sky Blues open their six-in-a-row bid against Westmeath at Portlaoise’s O’Moore Park, with a Leinster SFC semi-final spot up for grabs.
Throw-in is 6.15pm and the game is live on Sky Sports Mix. We’ll keep you right up to date here, with our reporter Kevin O’Brien also on the ground in Portlaoise.
