Kilkenny's five-point haul helps Dublin beat Westmeath by double scores

11 MONTHS AFTER his appointment as manager, Dessie Farrell finally oversaw his first championship game tonight in what was a straightforward Dublin victory over Westmeath.

Without the possibility of a qualifier run this season, Jack Cooney’s side found themselves in the unenviable position of knowing their Leinster campaign was always likely to end in Portlaoise.

They went with James Dolan as a seventh defender, usually leaving one or two men up top and dropping the rest behind the ball. Westmeath – without the injured Ger Egan – gave a battling performance and put together some good attacking moves on the night.

They only lost the second-half 0-7 to 0-5 and never threw the towel in despite trailing by nine at the interval. John Heslin and in particular Ray Connellan kicked some impressive scores for the losing team, who have plenty to build on in 2020.

However, such is Dublin’s quality, they cruised through this one in third gear.

Sky Blues supporters tuning in on Sky Sports might have been worried with the sight of Eoin Murchan limping off near the end, but Farrell said in his post-match press duties that it was just a case of cramp.

There were plenty of positives for Dublin’s new boss, not least Ciaran Kilkenny’s five-point haul from the full-forward line. In addition St Jude’s man Tom Lahiff made a promising championship debut as Brian Fenton’s midfield partner as James McCarthy reverted to the half-back line.

Dean Rock contributed 0-7 for the Sky Blues. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The All-Ireland champions were happy to probe on the flanks and leave space around the D for late runners from the outset.

They enjoyed a fast start to the game, racing 0-4 to no score ahead inside the opening six minutes. Kilkenny looked lively from the outset. The pick of his three first-half efforts arrived after he sold two dummies to Westmeath defenders and popped over.

Westmeath’s forwards lived to rationed supplies, though they did enjoy some bright moments. Heslin stroked over a delightful effort from the outside of the boot, Kieran Martin added an effort from a mark and former AFL man Connellan lobbed over a stunning point from the flank.

But scoring was coming far easier for the Dubs, who converted 15 of their 18 strikes at the posts in the opening period. By the 42nd minute, defenders Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Robbie McDaid and James McCarthy had all contributed scores following late bursts forward into the danger zone.

John Heslin takes a kick-out in midfield. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Heslin pulled one back with a booming effort and Martin added another as the rain started to come down in sheets. A second score of the day from the lively Paddy Small left Dublin 11 ahead at the second water break.

Rock and Kilkenny kept the scoring going for Dublin in the final quarter as Farrell rolled in the replacements. Dolan burst forward for two half-chances at goal that were cut out by Dublin’s last line of defence.

In the end it was a double scores win for Dublin, who cruise into the semi-finals.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-7 (0-6f), Ciaran Kilkenny 0-5, Sean Bugler and Paddy Small 0-2 each, Jonny Cooper, Robbie McDaid, James McCarthy, Eoin Murchan, Niall Scully and Con O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: John Heslin 0-3 (0-2f), Ray Connellan and Kieran Martin 0-1m) 0-2 each, Ronan O’Toole, Luke Loughlin, Jack Smith and Callum McCormack 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

25. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

21. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)

17. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

Subs

20. Brian Howard (Raheny) for Bulger (49)

19. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcilles) for Paddy Small (51)

3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf) for Fitzsimons (54)

18. Aaron Byrne (Na Fianna) for Scully (60)

10. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines) for Murchan (66)

Westmeath

1. Jason Daly (St Loman’s)

4. Boidu Sayeh (Rosemount)

3. Kevin Maguire (Caulry)

2. Jack Smith (Skerries Harpes)

7. James Dolan (Garrycastle)

6. Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham)

12. Killian Daly (Mullingar Shamrocks)

5. Jamie Gonoud (Tyrrellspass)

9. Ray Connellan (Athlone)

8. Sam Duncan (Milltownpass)

10. David Lynch (St Malachy’s)

14. John Heslin (St Loman’s)

15. Kieran Martin (Maryland)

11. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s)

13. Luke Loughlin (The Downs)

Subs

21. Conor Slevin (Tyrrellspass) for Daly (49)

18. Callum McCormack (Maryland) for Lynch (52)

19. Lorcan Dolan (Castledaly) for Martin (53)

17. Anthony McGivney (Multyfarnham) for Loughlin (60)

23. Brandon Kelly (Milltownpass) for O’Toole (69)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).

