RTÉ to show Dundalk's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday

Dundalk: European campaign will be televised.

DUNDALK’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE qualifier will be shown live on RTÉ2 on Wednesday.

Vinny Perth’s side take on Slovenian champions NK Celje in the first qualifying round, with the game set to take place in Ujpest, Hungary due to Covid-19 restrictions.

RTÉ’s coverage begins at 5.45pm with kick-off at 6pm.

The game will be played as a one-legged tie with extra time and penalties if required.

Dundalk begin their European campaign on the back of indifferent domestic form which has seen them fall seven points behind Airtricity League leaders Shamrock Rovers despite having played a game more.

