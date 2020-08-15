This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 August, 2020
RTÉ to show Dundalk's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday

Kick-off in Hungary is at 6pm.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,097 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5176761
Dundalk: European campaign will be televised.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUNDALK’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE qualifier will be shown live on RTÉ2 on Wednesday.

Vinny Perth’s side take on Slovenian champions NK Celje in the first qualifying round, with the game set to take place in Ujpest, Hungary due to Covid-19 restrictions.

RTÉ’s coverage begins at 5.45pm with kick-off at 6pm.

The game will be played as a one-legged tie with extra time and penalties if required.

Dundalk begin their European campaign on the back of indifferent domestic form which has seen them fall seven points behind Airtricity League leaders Shamrock Rovers despite having played a game more.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

