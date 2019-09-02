This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Massey and Boyle on target as Dundalk go seven points clear at top of the table

Vinny Perth’s side got the better of Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

By Jessica Farry Monday 2 Sep 2019, 9:55 PM
Dane Massey celebrates after scoring a goal for Dundalk.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dane Massey celebrates after scoring a goal for Dundalk.
Dane Massey celebrates after scoring a goal for Dundalk.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 0

Dundalk 2

Jessica Farry reporting from The Showgrounds

DUNDALK EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table to seven points courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Dane Massey gave Vinny Perth’s men the lead in the first-half, with Andy Boyle extending their lead in the second-half.

The defending champions had not lost a league game since they were defeated by the Bit O’Red at The Showgrounds on 12 April.

Both sides came into this game on the back of victories last Friday night. The Lilywhites  were hopeful that three points would extend their lead at the top of the table, with Shamrock Rovers four points behind.

The visitors took the lead after 15 minutes when Patrick McEleney found Michael Duffy in a good position, the former Derry man’s cross was initially blocked, but fell nicely into the path of the onrushing Dane Massey whose volley from 15 yards smashed into the back of the net.

Ed McGinty saved from a Jamie McGrath shot to deny Dundalk their second of the game, before Kyle Callan McFadden got on the end of a Regan Donelon cross, forcing a save from Gary Rogers.

McGrath and Patrick Hoban both came close to doubling Dundalk’s lead, but could not keep their shots on target.

An under-hit back pass from Sean Gannon caused problems for the league leaders just before half-time when the alert Romeo Parkes spotted the mistake and picked up possession, but Rogers did well to block the attempt with his feet.

The champions made it 2-0 eight minutes into the second-half when Duffy’s corner was nodded in by Andy Boyle.

McEleney almost made it 3-0 just minutes later when his powerful drive from 25 yards had the beating of McGinty in the Sligo goal, but he could only watch on in agony as his long-range shot smacked against the crossbar.

Duffy almost made it three for the league leaders on 67 minutes, but his curling shot hit the crossbar.

The Bit O’Red had the crossbar to thank once again on 80 minutes when it got in the way of Hoban’s shot.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Kyle Callan-McFadden, John Mahon, Regan Donelon (Niall Morahan, 80); Sam Warde, David Cawley, Daryl Fordyce (Niall Watson, 74), Ronan Murray (John Russell, 56); Romeo Parkes, Kris Twardek.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Sean Hoare, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Daniel Kelly (Robbie Benson, 72), Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy (Lido Lotefa, 87); Patrick Hoban, Jamie McGrath (Cameron Dummigan, 79).

Referee: Derek Tomney

Jessica Farry
