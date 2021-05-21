BE PART OF THE TEAM

In pics: Dundalk fans protest outside Oriel Park - 'We want our club back'

The side face Shamrock Rovers this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 21 May 2021, 8:01 PM
DUNDALK FANS GATHERED outside Oriel Park this evening to protest, with a clear message, ahead of the side’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Shamrock Rovers.

Fans vented their anger at the club’s American owners and chairman Bill Hulsizer, holding banners saying: ‘We want our club back!’ and ‘Bill out’.

Dundalk currently sit seventh in the league ahead of tonight’s clash with the table-toppers. With just 11 points from 11 matches to date, the club haven’t had a worse start to a campaign since taking just seven points from as many matches in 1998/99 – a season in which the club was relegated for the first time in its history.

The poor start, coupled more so with ongoing rumblings and turbulence off the field, has led to supporter unrest.

Inpho photographer Tommy Dickson captured the scenes below:

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-alongside-an-garda-siochana-ahead-of-the-game

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game

 

a-view-of-a-protester-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game

 

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game

a-view-of-protesters-outside-oriel-park-ahead-of-the-game

Originally published at 19.28

The42 Team

