Dundalk come from behind against Longford to continue unbeaten start

Dundalk 2

Longford Town 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK HAVE CONTINUED their unbeaten start to the SSE Airtricity League First Division season, thanks to a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Longford Town.

Oriel Park was stunned into silence when Darragh Murtagh put Longford into the lead, but free-scoring Dean Ebbe levelled matters from the penalty spot before half-time.

The hosts sealed their fifth win from their opening six matches on 78 minutes when bagged his second in as many matches to keep Dundalk top of the table.

Dundalk carved out the game’s first opportunity in the ninth minute when Daryl Horgan latched onto a cross from right-back Aodh Dervin, which had been inadvertently helped on by Longford midfielder Eric Yoro, but his first-time volley sailed over the crossbar.

Sean McHale’s long-ball wasn’t convincingly dealt with by Harry Halwax, with Horgan reacting quickest to nip in ahead of the Longford goalkeeper before squaring for Kenny, who teed up Ebbe, but his goal-bound effort was crucially blocked out by Oisin Hand.

Longford struck against the run of play on 18 minutes, with Dean O’Shea’s long throw-in initially cleared by Dervin, but recycled by Aaron Doran back into the danger area, where striker Murtagh showed great awareness to slip between two defenders and hook home.

An undeterred Dundalk pressed for an immediate response, with Horgan’s quick throw finding Kenny, whose snapshot across the face of goal forced a sharp save from Halwax.

Ciaran Kilduff’s side did manage to draw level on 29 minutes from the penalty spot after Ebbe, played in by Leo Gaxha, was bundled over inside the area by Osaze Irhue.

Indeed, Ebbe stepped up to confidently send Halwax the wrong way, dispatching his spot-kick into the bottom right-hand corner for his fourth goal in as many matches.

Buoyed by that leveller, Dundalk sought to edge in front before the interval, with Kenny’s cross from the left finding Ebbe, but the striker’s header drifted narrowly over the bar.

Moments later, the Lilywhites were awarded a second penalty of the night when Halwax, caught off guard by Kenny’s delivery, clattered into the menacing Ebbe inside the box.

This time, however, fortune favoured Longford, with Ebbe opting for the same corner as before, but was denied by Halwax, who also reacted sharply to block Gaxha’s follow-up.

The ball spilled back kindly to Ebbe, though, who slotted home, but celebrations were cut short as, after nearly a minute of deliberation, the referee ruled the goal out for offside.

Despite the frustration, Dundalk remained relentless, with Ebbe and Kenny fashioning further chances before the break, but Halwax produced two saves to deny both players.

Dundalk never looked like losing it in the second half, but a Harry Groome effort, which flew over the bar, was the best they could muster up until their 78th-minute winner.

The goal was created by substitute Andy Paraschiv, who did brilliantly to hold off Irhue before nutmegging the Longford defender to tee it up for Kenny, who sealed the points.

First Division results:

Cobh Ramblers 2-0 Athlone Town

Finn Harps 5-0 Bray Wanderers

UCD 0-0 Treaty United

Wexford 1-2 Kerry FC

DUNDALK: Peter Cherrie; Aodh Dervin, Harry Groome, Sean McHale, Sean Spaight (Luke Mulligan 76); Keith Ward (Andy Paraschiv 62), Shane Tracey; Leo Gaxha, Eoin Kenny, Daryl Horgan; Dean Ebbe (Gbemi Arubi 90+1).

LONGFORD TOWN: Harry Halwax; Osaze Irhue, Oisin Hand, Aaron Walsh (Jacob Flood-Norton 90+2), Dean O’Shea; Pharrell Manuel (Stefan Ugbesia 74), Eric Yoro; Josh Giurgi, Aaron Doran (Emmanuel James 85), Dean George (Mohamed Boudiaf 74); Darragh Murtagh (Francis Campbell 74).

Referee: Ryan Maher

Attendance: 2,030