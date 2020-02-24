Goal-of-the-season contender helps Dundalk overcome Cork

Dundalk 3

Cork City 0

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

THEY MAY BE perennial slow-starters, but Dundalk’s 3-0 win over Cork City tonight means they have continued their perfect start to the new SSE Airtricity League season.

Goals from Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban and a goal-of-the-season contender from Jordan Flores ensured that the Lilywhites kept up the pace with Shamrock Rovers.

This game was largely one-way traffic and the hosts were in complete control of this game right from the get-go. They could have gone ahead inside the opening 50 seconds, when Hoban played in Daniel Kelly, whose first touch was just a tad too heavy in his attempts to round Cork goalkeeper Liam Bossin.

Dundalk continued to press and Hoban, via Daniel Cleary’s diagonal ball, got the better of Joseph Oluwu and headed straight into the arms of Bossin. That particular effort came just before Duffy’s shot from outside the box was gathered at the second attempt by the unconvincing Cork netminder.

Vinny Perth’s side took a deserved lead inside 16 minutes, when the completely unmarked Duffy hit a low volley first-time past the stationary Bossin, following a good cross on the right from the lively Kelly.

Six minutes into the second half, Bossin punched away a headed effort from Seán Hoare, who was making his 75th league appearance for the club, with Hoban then volleying over from the resulting corner.

Ronan Hurley was penalised for a foul inside the box on Kelly, who was played in by Hoban. The striker then confidentially dispatched the resulting spot-kick to all but seal the points on 63 minutes.

Dundalk put the icing on the cake just three minutes later and what a way it was to do so. Hoban’s pass found Flores, who unleashed an absolutely unstoppable shot from distance into the top corner.

Kelly had a couple of efforts late on, but the Lilywhites ultimately had to settle for just the three goals. Three wins from three now — not at all a bad return for Perth’s slow-starters.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, Jordan Flores (Greg Sloggett 68’); Daniel Kelly, Cammy Smith (Will Patching 71’), Michael Duffy (Lido Lotefa 87’); Patrick Hoban

Cork City: Liam Bossin; Kyron Stabana, Joseph Olowu, Joe Redmond, Ronan Hurley; Henry Ochieng, Gearóid Morrissey (Dale Holland 84’), Alec Byrne; Dáire O’Connor (Cory Galvin 71’), Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Cian Murphy 87’), Dylan McGlade

Referee: Paul McLaughlin