This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Goal-of-the-season contender helps Dundalk overcome Cork

Efforts from Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban and Jordan Flores ensured that the Lilywhites kept up the pace with Shamrock Rovers.

By Niall Newberry Monday 24 Feb 2020, 10:14 PM
32 minutes ago 1,636 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5020385
Dundalk’s Jordan Flores celebrates scoring a goal with Daniel Kelly, Darragh Leahy, Sean Hoare and Chris Shields.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Dundalk’s Jordan Flores celebrates scoring a goal with Daniel Kelly, Darragh Leahy, Sean Hoare and Chris Shields.
Dundalk’s Jordan Flores celebrates scoring a goal with Daniel Kelly, Darragh Leahy, Sean Hoare and Chris Shields.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dundalk 3

Cork City 0

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

THEY MAY BE perennial slow-starters, but Dundalk’s 3-0 win over Cork City tonight means they have continued their perfect start to the new SSE Airtricity League season.

Goals from Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban and a goal-of-the-season contender from Jordan Flores ensured that the Lilywhites kept up the pace with Shamrock Rovers.

This game was largely one-way traffic and the hosts were in complete control of this game right from the get-go. They could have gone ahead inside the opening 50 seconds, when Hoban played in Daniel Kelly, whose first touch was just a tad too heavy in his attempts to round Cork goalkeeper Liam Bossin.

Dundalk continued to press and Hoban, via Daniel Cleary’s diagonal ball, got the better of Joseph Oluwu and headed straight into the arms of Bossin. That particular effort came just before Duffy’s shot from outside the box was gathered at the second attempt by the unconvincing Cork netminder.

Vinny Perth’s side took a deserved lead inside 16 minutes, when the completely unmarked Duffy hit a low volley first-time past the stationary Bossin, following a good cross on the right from the lively Kelly.

Six minutes into the second half, Bossin punched away a headed effort from Seán Hoare, who was making his 75th league appearance for the club, with Hoban then volleying over from the resulting corner.

Ronan Hurley was penalised for a foul inside the box on Kelly, who was played in by Hoban. The striker then confidentially dispatched the resulting spot-kick to all but seal the points on 63 minutes.

Dundalk put the icing on the cake just three minutes later and what a way it was to do so. Hoban’s pass found Flores, who unleashed an absolutely unstoppable shot from distance into the top corner.

Kelly had a couple of efforts late on, but the Lilywhites ultimately had to settle for just the three goals. Three wins from three now — not at all a bad return for Perth’s slow-starters.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, Jordan Flores (Greg Sloggett 68’); Daniel Kelly, Cammy Smith (Will Patching 71’), Michael Duffy (Lido Lotefa 87’); Patrick Hoban

Cork City: Liam Bossin; Kyron Stabana, Joseph Olowu, Joe Redmond, Ronan Hurley; Henry Ochieng, Gearóid Morrissey (Dale Holland 84’), Alec Byrne; Dáire O’Connor (Cory Galvin 71’), Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Cian Murphy 87’), Dylan McGlade

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Newberry

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie