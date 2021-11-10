American fund Peak6 give up control of Dundalk in sale to local consortium

DUNDALK FC ARE once again in local hands as a consortium has agreed to purchase the club from American investment firm Peak6.

The consortium is understood to involve former owner Andy Connolly along with the successful sports technology firm StatSports. The new owners say their priority is to strengthen links with the local community.

Peak6 had a stake in Premier League club Bournemouth when they purchased the club in 2018 and Dundalk won two Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups and qualified for the Europa League group stages under their stewardship.

Stephen Kenny was in charge when they first took over, and assistant Vinny Perth was promoted to the manager’s role when Kenny left for the FAI at the end of the 2018 season. Perth won the league in 2019 but was sacked the following year and replaced by little-known Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli, whose background was in academy coaching and had never taken charge of an adult team before.

He nonetheless won the FAI Cup and guided the club through a Covid-shortened qualification campaign to the Europa League group stages last year.

Giovagnoli, however, did not have the necessary coaching qualifications to be employed as full-time manager, so a compromise was arranged in which video analyst Shane Keegan was appointed manager with Giovagnoli nominally serving beneath him.

Giovagnoli was then sacked this year, and after recently-appointed Sporting Director Jim Magilton took temporary charge, Perth was installed as manager once again.

While trophies were delivered in the ownership’s early days, their latter years were beset by dysfunction and in spite of a very strong budget relative to their competition, have faded far from title contention in the last two years.

There has been major upheaval at the club too, with several administrative and coaching support staff walking away. Stalwart players have left too, with Chris Shields signing for Linfield halfway through this season, while Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney have signed to play for Derry City next year.

Dundalk fans regularly arranged protests against Peak 6 across the last two years.

Dundalk fans protest the ownership of Peak6. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The arrival of new owners offers the club the prospect of much more stability ahead of next season, with all senior players except Andy Boyle currently entering the final weeks of their contracts.

“We are incredibly proud of all we achieved with Dundalk FC over these past several years,” said Matt Hulsizer, co-founder and managing partner of Peak6.

“We purchased Dundalk FC in 2018 because we love football and saw the potential to reinvigorate the team through an influx of capital and strategic leadership. During our tenure, we had the opportunity to get to know the town, the club, and most importantly, the passion that local fans have for the club.

“That’s why we’re so pleased to have found a group of buyers who have local ties and a deep-rooted history with Dundalk FC. I have no doubt they will continue to support the success of the club going forward, and we will continue rooting for the club’s success right alongside the fans.”

Peak6 recently invested in Premier League side Wolves.