Dundalk's kit supplier begins legal action over €130,000 debt

DUNDALK’S KIT SUPPLIER has begun legal proceedings in an attempt to claim what they say is an unpaid debt of €130,000.

Playr-Fit are an Armagh-based sports clothing company who have supplied Dundalk for the past three years. They have issued a statement to media including The 42 which says that the club’s licence for this season, 2025, was issued on the basis of this debt being repaid.

Dundalk’s put out a statement last Friday to say shareholders Chris Clinton and John Temple have entered mediation talks as the promoted club seeks to secure a Premier Division licence for the 2026 season.

As reported by David Sneyd of The 42, some of the fears regarding the award of a licence centre around the state of the Oriel Park astroturf pitch and the stadium’s floodlights.

Advertisement

Playr-Fit have suggested that the debt raises “serious doubts” about whether Dundalk should get a Premier League licence for 2026.

Shareholders at the promoted club have been at loggerheads over the financing of the operation.

Temple has a 65% stake in Dundalk. He has been the public face of the club since stepping up when previous owner Brian Ainscough threatened to liquidate the club last year.

The rest of the club is owned by American-based investors, three of whom wrote to Temple recently demanding he relinquish control or they would no longer provide financial support. They have since entered mediation talks.

“Playr-Fit confirms that we have initiated legal proceedings and taken a writ against Dundalk FC in respect of an unpaid debt of €130,000,” the Playr-Fit statement reads.

“The licence granted to Dundalk FC for the 2025 season was issued on the basis of an agreement to repay this debt over a specified timeframe. However, the club has reneged on that agreement and failed to make any payments whatsoever in the 12 months since.

“This ongoing non-payment places serious doubt over the club’s eligibility for a Premier Division licence for the upcoming season.

“As the FAI has itself stated, ‘Our licensing system places necessary importance on the protection of creditors to ensure that clubs settle their liabilities promptly, to ensure better cost controls and to encourage clubs to operate on the basis of their own revenues’.

“We believe that upholding these principles is vital for the integrity, fairness, and sustainability of Irish football and local jobs.”

Dundalk have been contacted for comment.