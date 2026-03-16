Ex-Ireland international Horgan on target as Dundalk edge Sligo

Dundalk 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Dalton McNamee reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK SECURED back-to-back wins in the League of Ireland Premier Division for the first time since 2023, thanks to a late second-half penalty from captain Daryl Horgan in a game which lacked quality for large parts.

The opening half saw both sides struggle to create any significant opportunities of note, with neither Dundalk goalkeeper Enda Minogue nor Sligo’s custodian Sam Sargent forced to make any major saves of note.

Early on, Sligo’s James McManus dragged an effort wide from just outside the box after former Dundalk player Ryan O’Kane’s first shot was blocked.

Daryl Horgan’s side-footed effort from 18 yards flew over the bar.

Dundalk looked dangerous when Horgan and Eoin Kenny linked up, and the latter fed Horgan, who cut inside from the left, before seeing his shot deflect behind.

Kenny then had the next two strikes at goal, both of which were comfortably saved by Sam Sargent.

Dundalk went close on 39 minutes, when a JR Wilson was denied by a heroic last-ditch block by Sligo’s Sam Querk.

The first half ended with a stoppage-time injury to Sligo’s Ryan O’Kane. The 22-year-old had produced a rare moment of quality in this game with a delightful pirouette with the ball earlier in the half, but was stretchered off after an awkward fall in the Dundalk penalty area.

Just after the break, Sligo came close to taking the lead. Half-time sub Archie Meekison smashed the crossbar after Dundalk failed to clear another dangerous Will Fitzgerald corner.

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The Bit O’Red went close again when Gareth McElroy’s header from a corner was brilliantly kept out by Dundalk keeper Enda Minogue.

The game then became scrappy, with both sides lacking quality in the final third.

On 81 minutes, Dundalk were awarded a penalty when Kenny latched onto a Horgan through ball, before being dragged down by Will Fitzgerald.

Horgan stepped up to send Sargeant the wrong way as he slotted home his second goal of the season for a relieved Dundalk.

The Lilywhites then had to see out the game with 10 men, after Aodh Dervin was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Will Fitzgerald.

Sam Querk fired an effort narrowly wide from range, while Jeannot Eusa struck two shots off target, with Sligo unable to find an equaliser.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson, Mayowa Animasahun, Conor O’Keefe, Bobby Burns; Tyreke Wilson (Danny Mullen 51), Aodh Dervin, Declan McDaid (Keith Buckley 51), Daryl Horgan, Eoin Kenny, Gbemi Arubi (Harry Groome 64) (Harvey Warren 86).

Subs: Peter Cherrie (GK), Ronan Teahan, Shane Treacy, Sean Spaight, TJ Molloy-Murray.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargent; Jeannot Esua, Gareth McElroy, Oliver Denham, Carl McHugh (Ciaron Harkin 62), Will Fitzgerald, Seb Quirk, James McManus, Alex Nolan (Guilherme Rego Priosti 83), Ryan O’Kane (Archie Meekison 45+6), Cian Kavanagh (Maoi Traore HT).

Subs: Liam Hughes (GK), Sean McHale, Kyle McDonagh, Aidan Gabbidon, Conor Cannon.

Referee: Oliver Moran.