This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 28 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dustin Poirier edges out Dan Hooker in bloody clash at UFC Fight Night

It was a contender for fight of the year.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 10:07 AM
7 minutes ago 78 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5135318

mma-ufc-fight-night-poirier-vs-hooker Dustin Poirier celebrates after defeating Dan Hooker. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUSTIN POIRIER HAD to dig deep to claim a unanimous decision victory over Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas last night.

In one of the fights of the year, the lightweight contender was up against it with New Zealand native Hooker taking the first couple of rounds. 

It was a violent showdown of the third- and fifth-ranked fighters in the division and the victory gets Poirier back to winning ways after he tapped out against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. 

The card took place at the UFC Apex facility with no fans present once again.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry controlled his fight with Mickey Gall to ultimately win a unanimous decision. Perry had his girlfriend in his corner rather than coaches throughout. 

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

- 

  • Dustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46).
  • Mike Perry defeats Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 29-28).
  • Maurice Greene defeats Gian Villante via third-round submission (3:44).
  • Brendan Allen defeats Kyle Daukus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27).
  • Takashi Sato defeats Jason Witt via first-round TKO.
  • Julian Erosa defeats Sean Woodson via third-round submission.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie