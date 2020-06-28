Dustin Poirier edges out Dan Hooker in bloody clash at UFC Fight Night

Dustin Poirier celebrates after defeating Dan Hooker. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUSTIN POIRIER HAD to dig deep to claim a unanimous decision victory over Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas last night.

In one of the fights of the year, the lightweight contender was up against it with New Zealand native Hooker taking the first couple of rounds.

It was a violent showdown of the third- and fifth-ranked fighters in the division and the victory gets Poirier back to winning ways after he tapped out against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

The card took place at the UFC Apex facility with no fans present once again.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry controlled his fight with Mickey Gall to ultimately win a unanimous decision. Perry had his girlfriend in his corner rather than coaches throughout.

