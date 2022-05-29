Eagleson's rise continues as teenager romps into European Championship final

DYLAN EAGLESON CONTINUES to soar at the European Championships after the bantamweight from Bangor booked his place in the final with a unanimous 5-0 win over Bulgarian Daniel Panev Asenov in the 54kg class.

The 19-year-old is competing in his first senior championship, having shown indications of his potential at the European Under-22 Championships earlier this year.

🚨🥊🇮🇪🔥#TeamIreland bantamweight, 19 year old Dylan Eagleson, has won through to the Men's European Championship final, following a 5-0 win over Bulgaria.



Dylan will vie for gold against Billal Bennama of France in Monday’s final. pic.twitter.com/cpTk55Tlyt — IABA (@IABABOXING) May 29, 2022

Eagleson’s assured display against Asenov led to the judges scoring the bout in his favour, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

Advertisement

He is now guaranteed at least a silver medal but will have his eyes on gold when he enters tomorrow’s final against Billal Bennama of France.