Dublin: 12°C Sunday 29 May 2022
Eagleson's rise continues as teenager romps into European Championship final

The bantamweight from Bangor booked his place with a unanimous 5-0 win over Bulgarian Daniel Panev Asenov in the 54kg semi-final.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 May 2022, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 757 Views 0 Comments
Head coach Zaur Anita.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DYLAN EAGLESON CONTINUES to soar at the European Championships after the bantamweight from Bangor booked his place in the final with a unanimous 5-0 win over Bulgarian Daniel Panev Asenov in the 54kg class.

The 19-year-old is competing in his first senior championship, having shown indications of his potential at the European Under-22 Championships earlier this year.

Eagleson’s assured display against Asenov led to the judges scoring the bout in his favour, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

He is now guaranteed at least a silver medal but will have his eyes on gold when he enters tomorrow’s final against Billal Bennama of France.

