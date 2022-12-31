Advertisement
Ken Sutton/INPHO Brennan will manage Moycarkey-Borris in 2023.
# Fast Eddie
Tipp club swoop to bring in Eddie Brennan as manager
Kilkenny great will manage Moycarkey-Borris in 2023.
51 minutes ago

TIPPERARY CLUB MOYCARKEY-BORRIS have appointed Eddie Brennan as senior hurling manager for 2023.

The appointment of the eight-time All-Ireland-winning Kilkenny great was ratified at the club’s AGM on Friday.

He will be joined on his management team by selectors Brian Moran, Pa Carey and Eamon Donnelly, as well as coaches Willy Ryan and Owen Casey.

Brennan — who managed Laois from 2019 to 2020 — was involved with Dublin club Cuala as a coach in 2021 before helping Roscrea to win the Premier Intermediate title in Tipperary in 2022.

Moycarkey-Borris are third behind Thurles Sarsfields and Toomevara on the Tipperary SHC honours list, though it has been 39 years since their most recent success in 1984.

They finished bottom of their group in the 2022 championship, retaining their senior status by beating Éire Óg Annacarty in the relegation semi-finals.

