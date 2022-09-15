Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Advertisement

Legendary rugby commentator Eddie Butler dies aged 65

Tributes have been paid to the man whose distinctive voice is indelibly linked to the sport.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 6:39 PM
24 minutes ago 1,281 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5867721
Eddie Butler.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Eddie Butler.
Eddie Butler.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Legendary broadcaster, commentator and former Wales rugby union captain Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65.

His death was confirmed on Thursday afternoon by cancer charity Prostate Cymru, for whom he was doing a fundraising trek in the Andes.

“In the early hours of Thursday 15 September, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes,” a statement said.

“He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, who are very much in our thoughts.”

Butler played 16 times for Wales between 1980 and 1984. He was captain of the side six times and scored two tries. The number eight toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1983.  

After retirement he became a hugely respected rugby broadcaster, his distinctive voice forever associated with the sport to millions of viewers.

Away from rugby and broadcasting, Butler campaigned for Welsh independence in recent years.

His passing has prompted tributes from many, including from Brian Moore, the former England international who worked alongside Butler in the commentary box for many seasons.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“I am devastated by this news,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “Ed, I’m sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn’t like that between us, was it. Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have lost a very dear friend. Goodbye Edward.” 

 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie