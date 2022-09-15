Legendary rugby commentator Eddie Butler dies aged 65

Legendary broadcaster, commentator and former Wales rugby union captain Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65.

His death was confirmed on Thursday afternoon by cancer charity Prostate Cymru, for whom he was doing a fundraising trek in the Andes.

“In the early hours of Thursday 15 September, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes,” a statement said.

Advertisement

“He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, who are very much in our thoughts.”

Butler played 16 times for Wales between 1980 and 1984. He was captain of the side six times and scored two tries. The number eight toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1983.

After retirement he became a hugely respected rugby broadcaster, his distinctive voice forever associated with the sport to millions of viewers.

Away from rugby and broadcasting, Butler campaigned for Welsh independence in recent years.

His passing has prompted tributes from many, including from Brian Moore, the former England international who worked alongside Butler in the commentary box for many seasons.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“I am devastated by this news,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “Ed, I’m sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man. Well, it wasn’t like that between us, was it. Condolences to Sue and your family. Sport has lost an iconic voice, I have lost a very dear friend. Goodbye Edward.”