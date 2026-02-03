Howe trusts Tonali will not follow Isak lead out of Newcastle

NEWCASTLE MANAGER EDDIE Howe is confident Sandro Tonali will not try to engineer a move away from the Magpies despite speculation linking the Italian international to Arsenal.

Rumours of a shock deadline day move to the Gunners on Monday were quickly quashed after reports in Italy claimed a representative of Tonali had contacted Arsenal.

Newcastle’s preparations for the season were dogged by the saga surrounding Alexander Isak’s conduct before he forced through a Premier League record €145 million move to Liverpool in September.

Howe was asked whether he feared a similar situation with Tonali come the summer window, but backed the 25-year-old to remain committed.

“I don’t think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge,” Howe said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“As far as I’m aware, we’ve got a player that’s an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person. He’s very happy here, he’s got a great relationship with me, his team-mates, he seems really, really happy within himself, so that would surprise me.

“But our best players will always be attracting glances from other clubs, that’s just the reality of football.

“We want to keep the group together, we want to keep being progressive and of course Sandro plays a part in that, trying to hit his best levels and play as well as he can to help the team.”

Howe could not hide his frustrations at not being able to add to his squad during the transfer window, despite injury problems and a packed schedule with Newcastle still involved in four competitions.

Despite being backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Newcastle’s ability to invest have been hampered by financial sustainability rules.

“We were left with no other option really,” he added.

“We have only been active in one transfer window in the last four or five so I think we are under financial restrictions, we have to be really smart and we have decided to wait until the summer.”

Newcastle’s defence of the League Cup hangs by a thread ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final, second leg away to Manchester City.

Howe’s men ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by winning the competition last season but have to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Pep Guardiola’s men away from home.

“It’s going to be an almighty challenge and there’s no bigger challenge than Manchester City away,” said Howe. “But we believe in ourselves and we’re going to give it a good go.”

@AFP