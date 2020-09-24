Chelsea sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on five-year deal

CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Rennes on a five-year contract.

Senegal international Mendy will provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has struggled for form and confidence at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old told the Blues’ website: “I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with (manager) Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff.

“I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.”

The 6ft 5in keeper has moved to west London in a deal rising to £20million, the PA news agency understands.

He become Lampard’s seventh senior signing of a busy summer following the arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “As soon as Petr Cech (technical and performance advisor) and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club.’