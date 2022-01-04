Irish duo hit the net as Rotherham book EFL Trophy quarter-final

JOSHUA KAYODE AND Kieran Sadlier were among the goals in Rotherham United’s 4-2 victory over Crew Alexandra to seal their place in the last eight of the EFL Trophy.

Republic of Ireland U21 striker Kayode headed in a cross from senior star Chiedozie Ogbene, while former Cork City midfielder Sadlier also found the net.

They’ll be joined in the quarter-finals by two-time winners Wigan Athletic, who sealed an emphatic 6-0 win over Oldham Athletic. Ireland international Will Keane scored the second goal for the Latics to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games.

Hartlepool United, Charlton Athletic, Harrogate Town and Sutton United also booked their quarter-final spots with victories tonight.

