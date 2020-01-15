This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland winners to feature at start of eir sport's 15-game GAA league coverage

The station launched their coverage today in Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 4:49 PM
30 minutes ago 774 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4962726
Alan Cadogan, Rory O'Connor, Joe Brolly, Paul Geaney and Paul Mannion at today's eir Sport launch.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
Alan Cadogan, Rory O'Connor, Joe Brolly, Paul Geaney and Paul Mannion at today's eir Sport launch.
Alan Cadogan, Rory O'Connor, Joe Brolly, Paul Geaney and Paul Mannion at today's eir Sport launch.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Tipperary and Dublin will both feature on the opening night of eir sport’s live 2020 GAA league coverage.

The station today announced that it will be broadcasting 15 games between football and hurling across seven weekends this spring

It starts on Saturday 25 January with Liam MacCarthy kingpins Tipperary taking on Limerick while Sam Maguire title holders Dublin face Kerry. The clash of the Donegal and Mayo footballers completes a triple-header of live action from the station that night.

In total nine football sides and seven hurling teams will be covered. The footballers of Monaghan, Armagh, Kildare, Tyrone and Roscommon will also have their matches televised live as will the hurlers of Cork, Carlow, Dublin, Waterford and Wexford.

2020 eir sport GAA live coverage

25 January

  • Tipperary v Limerick (H)
  • Dublin v Kerry (F)
  • Donegal v Mayo (F)

1 February

  • Mayo v Dublin (F)
  • Cork v Tipperary (H)

8 February

  • Dublin v Monaghan (F)
  • Armagh v Kildare (F)

15 February

  • Carlow v Dublin (H)
  • Limerick v Waterford (H)

22 February

  • Dublin v Wexford (H)
  • Dublin v Donegal (F)

29 February

  • Mayo v Kerry (F)
  • Dublin v Tyrone (F)

14 March

  • Armagh v Roscommon (F)
  • Donegal v Tyrone (F)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie