All-Ireland winners to feature at start of eir sport's 15-game GAA league coverage

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Tipperary and Dublin will both feature on the opening night of eir sport’s live 2020 GAA league coverage.

The station today announced that it will be broadcasting 15 games between football and hurling across seven weekends this spring

It starts on Saturday 25 January with Liam MacCarthy kingpins Tipperary taking on Limerick while Sam Maguire title holders Dublin face Kerry. The clash of the Donegal and Mayo footballers completes a triple-header of live action from the station that night.

In total nine football sides and seven hurling teams will be covered. The footballers of Monaghan, Armagh, Kildare, Tyrone and Roscommon will also have their matches televised live as will the hurlers of Cork, Carlow, Dublin, Waterford and Wexford.

2020 eir sport GAA live coverage

25 January

Tipperary v Limerick (H)

Dublin v Kerry (F)

Donegal v Mayo (F)

1 February

Mayo v Dublin (F)

Cork v Tipperary (H)

8 February

Dublin v Monaghan (F)

Armagh v Kildare (F)

15 February

Carlow v Dublin (H)

Limerick v Waterford (H)

22 February

Dublin v Wexford (H)

Dublin v Donegal (F)

29 February

Mayo v Kerry (F)

Dublin v Tyrone (F)

14 March

Armagh v Roscommon (F)

Donegal v Tyrone (F)

