Ireland U21 international Eiran Cashin joins Birmingham City on loan from Brighton

EIRAN CASHIN, THE Ireland U21 defender, has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal from Brighton.

The 23-year-old joined Brighton from Derby County in January.

The left-footed central defender came through the academy at Derby and went on to make 144 appearances for the Rams before joining Brighton for a reported fee of £9 million (€10.3m).

He made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa in April.

Cashin has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, qualifying through an Irish-born grandmother, and made his U21 debut in June 2022.

We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Eiran Cashin on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. ✍️ — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 25, 2025

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Eiran has benefitted from the period of time he’s been with us and had a strong pre-season.

“This loan offers him the opportunity to play regularly, and continue his development. We’ll be keeping a close watch on him as the season progresses.”