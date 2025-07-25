Advertisement
Eiran Cashin. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeOn the Move

Ireland U21 international Eiran Cashin joins Birmingham City on loan from Brighton

Defender joined Premier League side from Derby in January.
1.59pm, 25 Jul 2025

EIRAN CASHIN, THE Ireland U21 defender, has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal from Brighton.

The 23-year-old joined Brighton from Derby County in January.

The left-footed central defender came through the academy at Derby and went on to make 144 appearances for the Rams before joining Brighton for a reported fee of £9 million (€10.3m).

He made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa in April.

Cashin has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, qualifying through an Irish-born grandmother, and made his U21 debut in June 2022.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Eiran has benefitted from the period of time he’s been with us and had a strong pre-season.

“This loan offers him the opportunity to play regularly, and continue his development. We’ll be keeping a close watch on him as the season progresses.”

