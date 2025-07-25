The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland U21 international Eiran Cashin joins Birmingham City on loan from Brighton
EIRAN CASHIN, THE Ireland U21 defender, has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal from Brighton.
The 23-year-old joined Brighton from Derby County in January.
The left-footed central defender came through the academy at Derby and went on to make 144 appearances for the Rams before joining Brighton for a reported fee of £9 million (€10.3m).
He made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa in April.
Cashin has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, qualifying through an Irish-born grandmother, and made his U21 debut in June 2022.
Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Eiran has benefitted from the period of time he’s been with us and had a strong pre-season.
“This loan offers him the opportunity to play regularly, and continue his development. We’ll be keeping a close watch on him as the season progresses.”
