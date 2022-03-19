Ireland international Molloy nets wonder-goal as Wexford outclass Bohs

Bohemians 0

Wexford Youths FC 3

Seán O’Connor reports from Dalymount Park

WEXFORD YOUTHS MADE it two wins from two in the Women’s National League on Saturday evening beating Bohemians 3-0.

The visitors controlled much of the game and limited Bohemians to very few chances. Ellen Molloy’s wonder-strike opened the scoring on seven minutes with a goal of the season contender. A brace from Ciara Rossiter settled the game as Wexford left Dublin 7 with all three points.



Pat Trehy made just one change to his Bohemians side after last weekend’s 1-1 to Athlone Town. Kira Bates-Crosbie replaced Isobel Finnegan, while Sinéad Taylor and Fiona Ryan also started against their former club.

Stephen Quinn made two changes to his Wexford Youths side after last weekend’s game against Shelbourne was postponed. Maeve Williams replaced Claudia Keenan in goals while Becky Watkins made her first start for the club.

The home side started the game brightly with Lisa Murphy’s header almost putting Bohs ahead in the third minute. Youths took an early lead through Molloy’s wonder-strike in the sixth minute. The Republic of Ireland international’s terrific effort found the bottom corner from 35 yards out to put the visitors ahead.



Great performance from the Youths Women! pic.twitter.com/QDv5wxQqSn — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) March 19, 2022

Sinead Taylor went close to an equaliser on 13 minutes but her effort from close-range flashed across the face of goal. Wexford took a two-goal lead just before the half-hour mark. Abbie Brophy’s crunching tackle prevented a one-on-one chance for Youths, however Rossiter’s resulting corner sailed over Rachael Kelly’s head and into the net.

Despite a good start to the second half, Bohs fell further behind on the 53rd minute. Rossiter went on a storming run down the right wing, cut inside and squared to Kylie Murphy who tapped the ball into an empty net.



To their credit, Bohemians enjoyed a decent spell after the hour mark as they tried to pull a goal back. Taylor’s free kick went just wide of the post while Chloe Darby threatened with two driving efforts.

Wexford defended strongly however and restricted Bohs to shots from distance in the closing stages. Late on, Annemarie Byrne’s curling effort from 35 yards went inches wide and was the last chance of the evening.

Wexford Youths host Treaty United next Saturday while Bohemians travel West to play to Sligo Rovers.

Bohemians WFC: Rachael Kelly; Katie Burdis, Katie Lovely, Lisa Murphy, Fiona Ryan (Ann Marie Byrne 61’); Kira Bates-Crosbie, Chloe Darby, Ciara Maher; Abbie Brophy, Erica Burke, Sinead Taylor.

Wexford Youths Women: Maeve Williams; Nicola Sinnott, Méabh Russell, Ciara Rossiter, Emma Donohoe (Orlaith Conlon 61’), Della Doherty; Kylie Murphy, Ellen Molloy, Freya DeMange, Aoibheann Clancy; Becky Watkins (Jessica Lawler 76’).

Other WNL results this evening:

Cork City 1 – 2 Sligo Rovers

Galway WFC 1 – 1 DLR Waves

Peamount United 5 – 1 Treaty United